Lady Maroons pick up 20th win of the season

The Pulaski County High School softball team split a pair of home games on Saturday. The state-ranked Lady Maroons fell to state-ranked Woodford County 8-6, and downed Ashland Blazer 12-0.
Senior Kaylee Struck pitched a five-hit shutout in the Lady Maroons' win over Ashland Blazer. Strunk had three strikeouts and did not allow a walk. At the plate, Strunk hit a home run and had two RBI.
In the Ashland Blazer win, Pulaski County senior Riley Hull slammed a home run, hit a perfect 4-for-4, drove in three runs and scored four runs. Seventh-grader Chloe Carroll had two hits and drove in four runs. Senior Molli Nelson had three hits and scored a run. Senior Dawn Wilson hit a triple, had two hits and scored a run. Senior Vicky Countryman drove in a run and scored a run.
In the Woodford County loss, Molli Nelson, Chloe Carroll and Dawn Wilson all had two hits each. Hull, Carroll, Wilson, Bella Ellis, and Gabbie Countryman all drove in runs.
Pulaski County (20-6) hosts Russell County on Monday and Madison Southern on Tuesday
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor
