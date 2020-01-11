Lady Maroons pick up big district road win

MT. VERNON - The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team picked up a big district road win with a 56-47 victory over Rockcastle County High School on Friday night.
The Lady Maroons stormed out to a 23-10 lead in the first quarter to set the tone for the rest of the game. Haylee Ridner and Dawn Wilson both hit a pair of threes and scored 8 points each in the opening period.
For the game, Haylee Ridner scored a team-high 16 points, while Dawn Wilson scored 15 points. Heidi Thompson scored 13 points. Caroline Oakes scored 5 points, Madelyn Blankenship scored 4 points, and Maddy Dunn scored 3 points. The Lady Maroons hit 9 treys in the game.
Pulaski County upped their season record to 12-4 and their 47th District record to 1-1. The Lady Maroons will travel to Lincoln County on Monday, Jan. 13
