Lady Maroons pick up easy win on the Beach

DAYTONA – Warm weather and an easy win was the theme of the day for thew Pulaski County High School girls basketball team on Friday. The Lady Maroons opened up their play in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic with a lopsided 62-23 win over Hialeah Fla.
Pulaski County sophomore Caroline Oakes led the way with a team-high 13 points. Senior Haylee Ridner and Heidi Thompson scored 12 and 10 points respectively.
Maddy Dunn scored 8 points, Sydney Martin scored 5 points, Sarah Swift scored 4 points, Molli Nelson scored 4 points, Sydney Resch scored 3 points, Madelyn Blankenship scored 3 points, and Dawn Wilson scored 2 points.
Pulaski County (9-2) will play again Saturday, Dec. 28, in the Sunshine Classic.
