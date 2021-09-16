Lady Maroons pick up much-needed district win

LIBERTY – The Pulaski County High School volleyball team picked up a much-needed district over Casey County High School on Tuesday. The Lady Maroons won the road match by a score of 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-19).
Pulaski County's Maggie Holt had seven kills, 10 digs, and three aces. Anna Farmer had four kills two digs and an assist. Calli Eastham had five kills, two aces, and two digs. Peyton Putteet had six kills.
Halle Mayfield had 10 assists, five digs, and an ace. Ellen Cherry had 10 digs, seven assists and two aces. Abby Clevenger had seven digs and six aces. Elizabeth Dalton had nine assists, nine digs, two aces and a kill.
"We needed this win," Lady Maroons first-year volleyball coach McKenzie McCollum stated. "We were coming off a tough loss at Rockcastle County. Our girls bounced back and deserved to win. When we play as a team, have high energy, and have fun, things really start to go in our favor."
"Ellen Cherry and Maggie Holt led us in digs and had some sweet saves in the back row," McCollum stated. "Abby Clevenger had a nice game behind the line and built our lead with her six service aces. Emily Burns and Anna Farmer both stepped in and contributed when we needed them. Our middles, Peyton Putteet and Callie Eastham did a great job of reading the court and being smart when they placed the ball."
"Our setters, Elizabeth Dalton and Halle Mayfield did a good job of getting the ball where it needed to be," McCollum continued. "We did not dig ourselves a 'hole' against Casey County and we did not get comfortable being ahead. The girls battled all night long and did not give up. Overall, I am proud of the progress this team has made. We have definitely made many improvements up to this point and we are still continuing to prepare for the post season."
Pulaski County (5-10) travels to Somerset Christian on Tuesday, and hosts Somerset High School on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.