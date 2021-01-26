Lady Maroons pick up second straight road win

GLASGOW - The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team picked up their second straight road win in a 57-35 victory over barren County High School on Monday.
After trailing 12-4 at the end of the first quarter the Lady Maroons outscored the homestanding Trojanettes 38 to 14 over the next two stanzas for the 22-point margin win on the road.
Junior Caroline Oakes scored a game-high 17 points. Junior Madelyn Blankenship scored 13 points and made three shots from beyond the arc. Sophomore Sydney Martin scored 12 points. Senior Maddy Dunn scored eight points. Freshman Maggie Holt scored five points and senior Dawn Wilson scored two points.
Pulaski County (5-2) will host Somerset High School on Friday, Jan. 29.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
