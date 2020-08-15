Lady Maroons place third in their own tourney

The two-time defending girls golf regional champs Pulaski County High School found the competition very tough in their own Lady Maroons Invitational at Eagle's Nest Country Club. The Lady Maroons, who placed fifth in the 2019 girls golf state tournament, tied for third on Saturday with a team score of 351.
Glasgow won the team title with a low score of 315, while Clay County took runner-up honors with a score of 337. Barren County tied for third with the Lady Maroons.
Pulaski County High School senior Brooke Hopkins led the way for the Lady Maroons with an 18-hole round of 82. Pulaski County junior Lauren Worley fired an 83. Overall, Hopkins placed 13th and Worley placed 14th in the large field.
Glasgow's Abbie Lee took medalist honors with a one-under-par round of 70. Clay County's Avery Janutolo and Ashland's Kate Hanni tied for second with rounds of 75.
Wayne County was led by Malainey Dobbs, who shot a 93. Lady Cardinals Kelsey Collins shot a 113 and Caroline Chriswell fired a 115.
Anna New shot a 92, Haley Halloran shot a 94, and Madeline Butcher shot a 120.
Southwestern High School eighth-grader Ansley Mounce carded an 18-hole score of 99. Lady Warriors Morgan Mounce and Ally Keith both shot rounds of 114
Pulaski County High School's Riley Dunaway shot a 134.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.