The Pulaski County High School girls golf team made their third straight trip the KHSAA State Girls Golf Tournament, in Bowling Green, after winning their third straight Regional Tournament golf title. The Lady Maroons placed ninth overall in the State Tournament this past weekend. Lady Maroons team members are, from left, Madeline Butcher, Hailey Halloran, Lauren Worley, Coach Chris Adkins, Brooke Hopkins, Madalyn Dudley, and Anna New.
Lady Maroons play in third straight state tourney
Eula "Pauline" Compton, age 92, of Nancy, KY, passed peacefully from this life on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow on Thursday at 1:00pm at the Cha…
Charles Phelps, 83 of Somerset, passed away October 6, 2020. Graveside service will be held at NOON Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at Lakeide Memorial Gardens with Pastor Darvie Fenison officiating. Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Essendorf Pease, age 84, of Somerset, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her home. Janet was born on March 6, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Elmer and Muriel Isabel Wheeler Essendorf. She earned her bachelor degree from Ohio State University in Hospital Dietet…
