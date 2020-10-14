Lady Maroons play in third straight state tourney

Submitted Photo

The Pulaski County High School girls golf team made their third straight trip the KHSAA State Girls Golf Tournament, in Bowling Green, after winning their third straight Regional Tournament golf title. The Lady Maroons placed ninth overall in the State Tournament this past weekend. Lady Maroons team members are, from left, Madeline Butcher, Hailey Halloran, Lauren Worley, Coach Chris Adkins, Brooke Hopkins, Madalyn Dudley, and Anna New.