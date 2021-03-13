Lady Maroons pose a strong threat for district title

The Pulaski County Lady Maroons was a team that entered this 2020-21 season with a lot of questions to be answered.
After dropping to Rockcastle County in the first round of the 47th District Tournament last season, finishing with a final record of 18-12, and graduating their top two scorers, the Lady Maroons seemingly came into this season without a concrete identity.
However, Pulaski made their identity the 47th District favorites. They made their identity the third ranked team in the 12th Region. They made their identity a dangerous post season contender that can pose threats to any team they match up against.
They proved this with a 3-0 47th District record with margin of victories of 15, 17, and 19. They proved this with victories over McCracken County (11-7 - third ranked team in Region 1), Barren County (16-7 - second ranked team in Region 4), Whitley County (15-9 - third ranked team in Region 13). They proved this when they battled within four points of Southwestern (16-3 - first ranked team in Region 12 - sixth ranked team in KY).
The point is, this Pulaski County Lady Maroons team is nothing to look over.
When asked about the team's biggest strength, head coach Chris Adkins said "Our defense was our strength this year. We became a much better offensive team as the year went along and the girls got used to their roles."
Indeed their defense was their biggest asset. The main component of this successful defense was a pesky press from their back court. Seniors Shelby Cothron, and Maddy Dunn, and junior Caroline Oakes are the guards that executed that defense well, and constantly worked to force turnovers.
Then, for those who did get past the press from the Lady Maroon guards, forwards Madelyn Blankenship, Maggie Holt, and Sydney Martin, and center Dawn Wilson provided backup.
As for the Lady Maroon offense, they are a team that can and will hit shots from deep. Blankenship, Cothron, and Oakes have all proved to be lethal from beyond the three point line this season.
Oakes led the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game and the most three point makes on the team with 48. Cothron was the second leading scorer averaging 12 points per game, and Blankenship was just behind her with 9.1 points per game. All three girls were over 30% from three, and over 37% from the field.
Even Wilson and Holt can stretch the floor when they need to. While their three point makes do not rival Blankenship, Cothron, or Oakes, Holt has the highest three point percentage on the team at 53.8% and Wilson hits at 31.1%, but takes more shots from deep.
Beyond their three point shooting, the Lady Maroon press defense allows for a lot of fast break opportunities as well. Cothron and Dunn and typically the ones taking advantage of these situations, especially Dunn who has electric speed to push down court for an easy layup. Dunn averages 6.9 points per game and is tied for third on the team in FG% at 44.5%.
"We need to continue to work on our rebounding and free throw consistency," said coach Adkins. "We must stay healthy, and stay out of foul trouble to win in postseason."
Currently the Lady Maroons are at full strength heading into Monday night's matchup against Casey County in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament at Somerset High School.
Pulaski is heading into the game with a record of 15-6 and the Lady Rebels are coming in at 12-14. The last time the teams met, it was Jan. 12th at Pulaski, and the Lady Maroons won it 51-34.
