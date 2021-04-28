Lady Maroons rally late to stay perfect in district

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Pulaski County High School senior Riley Hull hit two doubles and drove in a run in the Lady Maroons' district road win over Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday.

 

 Steve Cornelius Photo

MT. VERNON – The Pulaski County High School softball team scored five of their six runs in the the fifth and sixth innings to pick up the 6-2 road win over Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday. The win gave the Lady Maroons a perfect 5-0 mark in district play.

Pulaski County seventh-grader Chloe Carroll had two hits and drove in two runs, while senior Riley Hull hit two doubles and drove in a run.

Lady Maroons senior Dawn Wilson had two hits, drove in a run and scored two runs.

Senior pitcher Kaylee Strunk upped her pitching record to 12-1 on the season in the Lady Maroons' district win. Strunk struck out five batters on Tuesday.

Pulaski County (12-1) will host Rockcastle County High School on Thursday.

STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.

