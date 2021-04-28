Lady Maroons rally late to stay perfect in district

MT. VERNON – The Pulaski County High School softball team scored five of their six runs in the the fifth and sixth innings to pick up the 6-2 road win over Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday. The win gave the Lady Maroons a perfect 5-0 mark in district play.
Pulaski County seventh-grader Chloe Carroll had two hits and drove in two runs, while senior Riley Hull hit two doubles and drove in a run.
Lady Maroons senior Dawn Wilson had two hits, drove in a run and scored two runs.
Senior pitcher Kaylee Strunk upped her pitching record to 12-1 on the season in the Lady Maroons' district win. Strunk struck out five batters on Tuesday.
Pulaski County (12-1) will host Rockcastle County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.