Lady Maroons rally three times to get past The Rock

During the course of the regular season, the Pulaski County Lady Maroon softball team swept district foe Rockcastle County, winning both meetings with the Lady Rockets by a combined score of 25-0.
In Monday night's opening round of the Girl's 47th District Softball Tournament at John W. Barnett Field at Somerset High School, Brad Gover and Pulaski County had seen a 12-6 lead through five innings evaporate, and were down to their final three outs and the possibility of the season being over battling a very determined Lady Rocket squad.
But as was the case all night long, Pulaski County had the answer for The Rock.
After the Lady Rockets scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to retake the lead over PC at 13-12, the Lady Maroons roared back for the third time of the evening.
Chloe Carroll led off the bottom of the seventh frame with a solo blast to knot things up at 13-13, and Bella Ellis followed her by depositing the very next pitch off of Abigail Burdette just over the centerfield fence for a solo shot, beginning a wild celebration by the Lady Maroons with a thrilling, come from behind 14-13 win over the Lady Rockets.
"I think there was some poor scheduling on my part, going to Lexington Catholic last week and trying to hit a 65 to 67 mile an hour fastball in our last game of the regular season last Friday night, and then coming in tonight and playing this game -- that was my bad," stated a very happy and relieved Brad Gover immediately following the contest.
"Our timing was off early in the game, and then Jessie Begley gets hit pretty hard off the knee, and that took a lot of her stride away, and she battled through it," Gover remarked, in describing the line shot in the fourth inning the PC pitcher took off of her leg. "She just didn't have her pitches working, and it was all due to the knee."
This game was a back and forth, nip-tuck affair from the get-go.
Rockcastle County's Adysinne Lovell gave the Lady Rockets the lead at 1-0 in the top half of the second frame, with a solo shot off of Begley.
Pulaski County however would come right back. Begley helped her own cause with an RBI single in the home half of the inning knotting things up at 1-1, while teammate Brooklyn Thomas gave the Lady Maroons their first lead of the night with a two-run single, making the score at that time 3-1 through two innings of play.
After eventually extending the lead out to 5-2 through four innings, the Lady Maroons once again found themselves down in the contest, thanks to a four-spot by Rockcastle County in the top half of the fifth inning, giving the Lady Rockets a 6-5 lead. Ella Bussell singled in a pair of runs, while Haven King singled in another two runs, once again putting PC behind in the contest.
Down 6-5 to the Lady Rockets, Pulaski County rallied once again, seemingly putting this game on cruise control at the time.
The Lady Maroons sent 11 hitters to the plate in the bottom half of the fifth frame, scoring seven runs on the strength of six hits, and taking advantage of a pair of Rockcastle County errors.
In that inning, Begley singled in a pair of runs, and Thomas drilled a two-run homer.
Once again Pulaski County held the lead -- this time at 12-6 through five innings of play -- but Begley, with her knee bothering her, couldn't make that lead hold up for PC.
The Lady Rockets tacked on four runs in the top of the sixth frame to trim the deficit to 12-10. The big hit in that rally came on a bases-clearing triple from Haley Pingleton, bringing Rockcastle County back within striking distance of PC.
In the top of the seventh, the Lady Rockets went back out on top of PC for the third time of the contest, scoring three runs taking a 13-12 lead over the Lady Maroons. Addison McClure's two-run single tied the game up at 12-12, and The Rock went back out on top thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kailee Collins.
Facing what would have been a gut-wrenching loss, Pulaski County was down to its final three outs to try to advance to the district tourney title game, and punch its ticket to next week's 12th Regional Softball Tournament.
As things turned out, PC didn't need any of those outs in the home half of the seventh.
Carroll led off the frame with a solo blast, and on the next pitch, Ellis -- 0-3 on the night with a walk at that time -- took Burdette deep to center field for the walkoff, and the Lady Maroons had won a thriller by a final count over Rockcastle County, 14-13.
"We've got to tighten some things up in the outfield, because Rock hit the ball really well tonight, but we let some balls get past us, which allowed them to score some runs they shouldn't have scored," pointed out Gover.
"I preached all week to the girls those first two games meant nothing, because every time we step out on that field, somebody's got our name circled on the schedule in this area -- they just do," continued the PC coach. "I like that, because that tells you we're doing something right. We're winning some games and we're beating some really good teams. Hat's off to Rock tonight. They played an exceptional game, and they did not quit. We had to fight tooth and nail to pull that one out."
Pulaski County was led by Thomas and Carroll who had three hits each. Thomas led PC with five RBI's, while Begley drove in three runs.
The Lady Maroons got home runs from Thomas, Carroll, and Kaelyn Conway, while Begley went the distance for PC in picking up the win.
Rockcastle County meanwhile got a homer from Lovell, and was led by McClure who paced the Lady Rockets with three hits in the loss. Makayla Coffey, Bussell, and Haven King all added two hits in the game for The Rock, who saw its season come to an end with a 12-17 record.
PC -- 20-9 now on the season with the win -- moves on to the 47th District Softball Tournament Championship Game, where the Lady Maroons will face homestanding Somerset on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.
