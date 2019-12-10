Lady Maroons remain perfect after 4 games

The Pulaski County High School Lady Maroons basketball team exploded in the second quarter last night against the Garrard County Lady Lions and ran away with it for a 78-47 victory at home.
The Lady Maroons went into the second period down 14-12, but completely flipped the momentum and went on a 33-5 run.
Junior guard Maddy Dunn opened up the quarter with a steal and easy layup on the other side. Then, junior center Dawn Wilson took the lead with an inside bucket.
Senior guard Carolina Gonzalez evened up the score with an inside layup of her own, but Wilson quickly put Pulaski ahead again, this time with a three pointer.
Senior forward Heidi Thompson and Dunn were the primary scorers during the breakout quarter, as they finished the period with a combined 15 points. However, sophomore forward Madelyn Blankenship did her fair share as well as she put in two shots behind the arch after coming off the bench.
The dominant second quarter performance gave the Lady Maroons a 45-19 lead heading into second half, and they had all the momentum going forward.
The starting five for Pulaski came in after the break and continued to extend their lead. Dunn opened the quarter with a layup, and senior Haylee Rider had back to back shots, one a mid-range and one a three ball.
However, the starters were shot down midway through the quarter as the Lady Maroons already had built up a 30-point lead.
Freshman guard Sarah Swift quickly contributed off the bench with two flashy assists towards the end of the third quarter. Junior Molli Nelson was the recipient of one of Swift's passes, and she had two driving layups late in the quarter as well.
Freshman forward McKenzi Pinkson also put in her share of the load after the starters came out. Pinkson had a late inside basket near the end of the third and was the Lady Maroon's primary scorer throughout the fourth period.
Not only were the Lady Maroons able to walk away with a huge win, they also got to give some valuable minutes to the young Pulaski players. The dominant victory was a big statement as they head into two of their toughest games back to back against the Danville Admirals and Casey County Rebels, both on the road.
Although Pulaski ruled majority of the game, the opening period was a different story as it was very closely contested.
Dunn put in some nice work in the first with six points and four steals, but the Lady Tigers had a three ball each from Brittany Butner and Gonzalez and out rebounded the Maroons by a significant amount to lead 14-12 at the end of the period.
Top performers on the night for the Lady Maroons include Maddy Dunn and Heidi Thompson. Dunn was one steal away from a double-double as she finished with 19 points and 9 steals. Thompson left the game with 13 points and also led the team in rebounds.
The Lady Maroons advanced to 4-0 on the season and will be back in action tonight against the Danville Admirals at Danville. Garrard County fell to 1-3 after the loss.
