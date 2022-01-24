Lady Maroons remain perfect in district play

The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team picked up a pair of weekend wins to extend their season record to 14-5, and their district mark to a perfect 4-0.
On Friday the Lady Maroons downed Campbellsville 54-26, and on Sunday they throttled district opponents Rockcastle County by a score of 61-32. Both games were on the road.
In the Campbellsville win, Sidney Martin led the way with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Madelyn Blankenship scored 12 points, with three rebounds and three assists. Madeline Butcher scored seven points. Carolin Oakes scored seven points, with three rebounds and four steals. Maggie Holt scored five points, had five rebounds three steals and three assists. Aubrey Daulton and Abbee Coomer scored two points each. Ana Muse had five rebounds
In the Rockcastle County win, Martin scored a game-high 24 points, with three three-pointers, six rebounds and six steals. Butcher scored eight points and had three steals. Daulton scored six points and had two rebounds. Blankenship had five points and two rebounds. Sydney Resch scored four points. Oakes scored three points, with three steals and four assists. Sarabeth Thurman scored three points. Holt, Bella Elis, and Coomer scored two points each.
Pulaski County (14-5) will travel to Somerset on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
