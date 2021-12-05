Lady Maroons remain perfect on the season

GREENVILLE - The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team notched their second straight win of the season in a 53-29 victory over Daviess County High School on Saturday in the Lady Mustang Classic.
After leading by only one point at halftime, the Lady Maroons outscored their opponent 22-2 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead. Sydney Martin scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in that decisive third quarter.
Caroline Oakes scored nine points, and Abbee Coomer scored eight points. Maggie Holt scored five points, Madeline Butcher scored four points, and Savannah Heist scored three points. Aubrey Daulton, Sydney Resch, and Bella Ellis all scored two points each.
Pulaski County (2-0) hosts Danville High School on Monday, Dec. 6.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
