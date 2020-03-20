Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.