Both of the Lady Maroons’ losses this season have been preceded by a four-game winning streak, so Tuesday evening when the Maroons went to Casey County, all eyes were on Pulaski to see if they could break that little streak and push their winning streak to five games. Pulaski County won the first game between the two schools this season 69-55.
It was more of the same in game two between Casey and Pulaski, as the Maroons took home a 67-44 victory. Sydney Martin led the way in the game with 27 points, while also recording five steals. Maggie Holt also had an efficient game, recording 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Brooklyn Thomas had eight, both Hannah Murray and Madeline Butcher had seven, Ana Muse had two and Caroline Heist added one point.
The Lady Maroons now sit at 13-2 for the season and they will travel across town to the Wig Wam on Friday evening, where they will face off against the Lady Warriors of Southwestern in a meeting between two 12th region favorites. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.
