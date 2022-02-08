Lady Maroons roll to sixth straight win

STEARNS – The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team rolled to an easy victory and upped their winning streak to six consecutive games. On Monday, the Lady Maroons rolled over the homestanding McCreary Central Lady Raiders by a score of 64-25.
Sydney Martin led the way for the Lady Maroons with a game-high 23 points, five rebounds and five steals. Madeline Butcher scored nine points and had three steals. Sarabeth Thurman scored eight points. Aubrey Daulton scored five points, with four rebounds and three assists.
Caroline Oakes, Maggie Holt, and Sydney Resch scored four points each. Oakes added three rebounds and four assists, while Resch had three steals. Holt had three rebounds and two steals.
Madelyn Blankenship scored three points, had three rebounds and three steals. Bella Ellis scored two points and had four rebounds. Ana Muse and Anna Ross scored one point each.
Pulaski County (18-5) will travel to Wayne County on Thursday and then travel across town on Friday to play Southwestern.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
