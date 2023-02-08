Playing for the first time in over a week, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons were in action as they traveled to take on a struggling Russell County team. The Maroons held Russell County to just four points in the first quarter and eventually rolled to a 67-44 win.
Pulaski was led by Sydney Martin, who recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Maggie Holt was another double figure scorer with 14 points. Aubrey Daulton had seven points, while both Taylen Ralston and Hannah Murray added six points each. Madeline Butcher scored five points but also added six steals. Other scorers included Brooklyn Thomas with four, Sydney Resch with three and Ana Muse with two. Russell County was led by 12 points from senior Hannah Yates.
The Maroons now sit at 20-4 for the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they host the Wayne County Lady Cardinals at 6 p.m.
