Lady Maroons rout Rock to advance to Finals

LIBERTY - The Girls' 47th District Tournament kicked off on Monday evening, hosted by Casey County High School. The first matchup of the night featured the top-seeded Lady Maroons of Pulaski County taking on the 4th-seeded Lady Rockets of Rockcastle County.
Almost nobody expected the Lady Maroons to be as good as they were this season, achieving their 20th win of the season in their regular season finale, although, one thing I have noticed throughout covering their games this season was their propensity to commit many head-scratching turnovers. This certainly wasn't the case in tonight's matchup against the Lady Rockets, as the passing on the side of Pulaski was beautiful throughout, leading to a great shooting night for the Lady Maroons, especially from deep, and the Lady Maroons were able to win this game without much stress 67-41, thus advancing to Wednesday night's 47th District Championship, and also earning a birth in the 12th Region Tournament.
Pulaski County coach Chris Adkins had the following remarks to say after the game, "If you hit 3's like they were tonight and playing pretty solid defense, then you're going to be in a lot of games. We started out here a couple years ago and we weren't very good, we have bad memories of this gym and what it can do to us. We were able to get out to the start that we did, and the kids just played, they did their part, they've been working extremely hard."
The first basket of the game was a 2-point shot scored by Sydney Martin for Pulaski. The first point of the game for Rockcastle was scored moments later by Camryn Cash. The Lady Maroons would open the quarter on a 9-3 run courtesy of points from Martin (3), Aubrey Daulton (2), and Madelyn Blankenship (2). The middle portion of the first quarter saw Pulaski outscore the Lady Rockets 8-5, with the lead standing at 17-8 for Pulaski. The Lady Maroons were led here by points from Maggie Holt (3), Blankenship (3), and Martin (2), while Rockcastle's points were scored by Karlee Smith (4) and Talynne Shearer (1). The first quarter would end with the Pulaski lead standing at 8 points at 22-14, following final moment 3-point baskets by Pulaski's Holt and Rockcastle's Cash.
The 2nd quarter started out with an absolutely massive run by the Lady Maroons, a 22-2 run to be exact, with Pulaski basically running away with the game at this point 44-16. In fact, this may have been the most impressive stretch I have personally seen from Pulaski this season. The Lady Maroons were led on this run by stellar play from Caroline Oakes, who additionally, gets a major shoutout for being named the 12th Region Player of the Year (6 points, including an absolute beauty of a rainbow 3-point basket that went in with the foul), Madeline Butcher (6 points), Daulton (2 points), Holt (2 points), Blankenship (3 points), and Sydney Resch (3 points). Rockcastle would close the gap slightly with a 7-0 run to end the half, courtesy of points from Taylor King (2), Calleigh Burdette (1), and Shearer (4 with 2 steals), and the teams headed into the break with Pulaski leading by 20+ still at 44-23.
The 2nd half would be a much slower affair on the offensive end, and luckily all Pulaski would have to do at this point is play solid defense to earn the win. The Lady Maroons would outscore the Lady Rockets 10-4 and lead 54-27 at the end of this 8 minutes of action. Pulaski was led through the quarter by Martin (4 points), Holt (2 points), Daulton (3 points), and Oakes (1 point). Rockcastle had their 4 points scored during the course of the quarter by King (2) and Burdette (2).
In the beginning of the 4th and final quarter of action, the Lady Maroons were able to outscore Rockcastle 11-4 to open up a 30+ point lead at 65-31 behind points scored by Holt (7) and Butcher (4). Rockcastle would add points from Shearer (2) and King (2) during the same time frame. The Lady Rockets would go on a 10-2 over the rest of the quarter to make the game more respectable but would still find themselves on the losing end as the final buzzer sounded, with the Lady Maroons winning 67-41. Rockcastle was led throughout the rest of the game by Shearer (3 points), Macy Spivey (4 points), and Brooklyn Smith (3 points), while Pulaski would add 2 points from Resch. A special shoutout to the Rockcastle Lady Rockets' lone senior who played the final game of her high school career tonight, Addison McClure, on a career well-played!
Rockcastle was led on the night by Talynne Shearer with 13 points and Taylor King with 8 points. Pulaski was led by 3 scorers in double figures: Maggie Holt with 17 points (game-high, also had 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals), Sydney Martin with 13 points (7 steals and 4 rebounds), and Madeline Butcher with 10 points (4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals). They also had contributions from Madelyn Blankenship (8 points and 2 steals), Aubrey Daulton (7 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals), Caroline Oakes (7 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals), and Sydney Resch (5 points).
Pulaski County advances to the 47th District Championship game at Casey County on Wednesday night, with tip-off scheduled for 7 PM. It will be a cross-town rivalry game for the trophy, however, as they will play the Lady Jumpers of Somerset for the third time this season, in what is sure to be a classic.
