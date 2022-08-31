Tuesday night, the Pulaski County Lady Maroon volleyball team hosted the Lady Raiders of McCreary Central, with Pulaski coming off of a 2-0 win at Madison Southern and the Lady Raiders nursing a loss to Casey County on Monday night. In a game that featured ups and downs for both teams, Pulaski would end up pulling away in a 2-1 victory (25-19, 23-25, 25-6).
Sophomore Ava King would lead the Maroons with 6 kills over the course of the game, with head coach McKenzie McCollum proud of how the young player performed throughout the game.
"I was really impressed with Ava King. She was ready to go, and I am proud of her play," she stated.
In the first set, McCreary Central had seven errors, mostly on serves. The Maroons had three kills during the set and some impressive digs from seniors Elizabeth Dalton, Halle Mayfield, and Ellen Cherry. McCreary Central would stay in the first set for a majority of the set but ultimately would fall 25-19.
The second set McCreary Central came out to win. Cherry had a very impressive dig which gave the Maroons the point with the score 6-5. Pulaski had numerous errors which kept giving McCreary the ball back.
A serve by Cherry allowed the Maroons to bring the score within 4. Senior Emily Burns brought her team within 2, before senior Pearsyn Ingram would tie the se up. McCreary Central was able to pull ahead 22-18 before a timeout would be called by Coach McCollum. Pulaski, despite their amazing teamwork, would fall in the second set 25-23 to tie the game up 1-1 heading into the final set.
The Maroons had to shake off losing the second set quickly and started this set with one thing on their mind: winning.
The duo of senior Calli Eastham and King were amazing on the net. Both young ladies had stellar digs and would propel their team to an 11-1 lead. McCreary would get the serve back and had several service errors to stretch out the Maroons' lead even further. Pulaski would end up dominating the rest of the set and would take the set 25-6 and thus the game as well 2-1.
Pulaski will travel to Rockcastle County on Thursday, with the start time at 5:30 p.m.
