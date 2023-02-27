Its that time of year again, region tournament action! The girls’ 12th Region tournament kicked off at Pulaski County High School on Monday and the hosting Lady Maroons kicked off what they hoped would be a longer stay in this year’s tournament after getting booted by Mercer County in the first round last season. The Maroons were set to square off against the runners-up from the 46th District, the West Jessamine Colts. The Colts are extremely young this year without a single senior in their lineup and have been missing their leading scorer, eighth grader Claire Marshall, for over half the season with an injury.
Pulaski was heading into the contest sans Sydney Martin, who was still nursing an injured ankle suffered in the district tournament. Despite this, the Maroons were expected to easily dispatch the Colts and advance to the semifinals this season. Little did they know how tough the Colts were going to play them on this night, with the Maroons never being able to create any large amount of separation on the scoreboard. Despite this, the Maroons had just enough to scrape by using a balanced scoring attack and a pressing defense that forced West Jessamine into a ton of turnovers on the night, eventually winning 55-50. Head coach Chris Adkins was succinct with his words following the contest.
“We really missed Syd tonight. We survived a great effort by a hungry team on our floor. Proud of the way we persevered without our leading scorer. Danville will be a difficult challenge for us,” he explained.
It was the Maroons that struck first in the contest, as Hannah Murray, starting in place of Martin, found an opening for a two to put the hosting team of the region up early. A three by Aubrey Daulton increased that Pulaski lead to 5-0 before the first point was put on the board off for West Jessamine off a free throw from junior Ella Bolden. Maggie Holt found her first points of the night on two made from the line following this, giving the Maroons a 7-1 lead about halfway through the first quarter.
Freshman Katie Mastin made the first field goal of the game for the Colts on a three-pointer with about three and a half minutes left in the period. A two from freshman Kimberly Johnson brought the Colts within one point before a three from Holt gave the Maroons a bit of breathing room again. Back-to-back buckets from freshman Isabella Lewis and Bolden tied the game up at 10 all late in the quarter. The Maroons, however, took an 11-10 lead after the first eight minutes following a made free throw from Holt.
West Jessamine took their first and only lead of the contest soon after the start of the second quarter following a made basket from Bolden. A Holt two-pointer set up by a great pass from Daulton gave Pulaski the lead once again at 13-12. An offensive put-back by Brooklyn Thomas and another two by Holt gave the Lady Maroons a 17-12 lead and it looked like they were taking control of the contest again.
A made three from freshman Ariana McLoney and a made free throw from Mastin later and the Pulaski lead was cut to just 17-16. A 6-0 Pulaski run, featuring a three from Sydney Resch, two made from the line for Thomas and another one from the line by Savannah Heist, gave the Maroons a 23-16 lead. Bolden, McLoney and Lewis all hit two-pointers late in the quarter, but another three from Resch off the bench gave Pulaski a 26-22 lead heading into the halftime break.
The Maroons got out to one of their biggest leads of the game early in the third quarter, following a basket from Murray and one made from the charity stripe by Daulton, at 29-22. It wasn’t long before that lead was cut down to just three points again at 31-28, following four from Lewis and two from Mastin. Madeline Butcher finally got on the scoreboard late in the period on a jumper that found the bottom of the net. Following a quick steal and a two from McLoney, Holt went 1-2 from the line right before the buzzer and gave Pulaski a 34-30 lead heading into the final period. It was shaping up to be a battle to the final buzzer.
Eight points by four different players for the Maroons, that being Daulton, Holt, Thomas and Butcher, gave them some space to work with early in the fourth quarter, as they found themselves up 42-34. Four straight by West Jessamine, two each from Lewis and Johnson, brought the Colts within four points of the lead once again. It was then that Pulaski County went on a quick 5-point spree that gave them their biggest lead of the contest at 47-38, with Holt and Daulton each scoring two and Butcher adding one at the free throw line.
Lewis went 6-6 from the stripe late in the quarter to give the Colts a chance in the ball game, with McLoney launching a three that banked in for the young West Jessamine squad. Unfortunately for the Colts, the Maroons kept pace late and answered any points scored by the Colts. Daulton scored three late, with Thomas and Resch adding two apiece and Butcher hitting another from the line. A late traditional three-point play by Johnson brought West Jessamine within five points and that was the final margin in this one, as Pulaski County survived a tough challenge by a score of 55-50. Survive and advance, as is usually said across the country at this time of the basketball season.
The Lady Maroons were led in scoring by 15 points from Maggie Holt, 11 points from Aubrey Daulton and 10 points from Brooklyn Thomas, a balanced scoring attack for the hosting team. They also got eight points from Sydney Resch, six from Madeline Butcher, four from Hannah Murray and one from Savannah Heist. West Jessamine was led by a game-high 16 points from Isabella Lewis.
Pulaski County advances to the 12th Region semifinals on Friday, where they will square off with the Danville Lady Admirals. The two teams squared off in the Maroons’ second game of the season, with Pulaski winning that one 52-40. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
