Lady Maroons secure first 20-win season in six years

DANVILLE – After a three-game losing skid, the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team got back on track with a dominating 54-26 win over Boyle County High School on Thursday. The road victory was the Lady Maroons' 20th win of the season, which marked the first 20-win season for the program in nearly six years.
Pulaski County sophomore Sydney Martin led the way with 19 points, five rebounds and five steals. Eighth-grader Madeline Butcher scored 14 points and had two steals. Caroline Oakes scored 10 points, had three rebounds and four assists. Abbee Coomer scored seven points, had three rebounds and two assists. Sydney Resch scored three points. Aubry Daulton and Maggie Holt scored two points each. Holt had four rebounds, five steals, and two assists.
Pulaski County (20-8) concluded their regular-season slate, and will play Rockcastle County on Monday in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament at Casey County High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
