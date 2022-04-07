Lady Maroons shutdown GRC, 6-0

COCOA BEACH, FLA. - Thanks to a three-hit shutout pitching performance by senior Jessie Begley, the Pulaski County High School softball team downed George Rogers Clark, 6-0, in the Cocoa Beach Spring Training.
Begley pitched the entire seven innings, allowed only three hits and struck out nine batters. Begley also helped her pitching cause at the plate by getting two hits and scoring two runs.
Brooklyn Thomas had a hit, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Holly Barron drove in a run, while Chloe Carroll and Shelbi Sellers scored one run each.
Pulaski County (9-2), now on a six-game win streak, will continue play in the Cocoa Beach Spring Training.
