Lady Maroons shutout South Laurel 

Every game, the Pulaski County High School softball team seems to find new power hitters. On Thursday night, it was McKenzi Pinkston and Bella Ellis. Both players belted homers in the Lady Maroons' 13-0 five-inning win over South Laurel High School.
For Ellis it was her second homer of the year, but for Pinkston it was her first of the year. Ellis hit her two-run shot to center field in the bottom of the third inning. Pinkston, who is normally a slap hitter, drilled a solo homer to right field in the bottom of the second inning.
The Lady Maroons scored solo runs in the first and second innings, and then lit up the scoreboard with six runs in the third and five more in the fourth to put the game in mercy rule status.
In the bottom of the first, Chloe Carroll walked and eventually advanced to third base after two ground outs. Ellis singled to left field to score Carroll. Pinkston's homer accounted for the Lady Maroons' run in the second inning.
In the third frame, Carroll reached base on a double to center field. Jessie Begley singled to left field to score Carroll. Brooklyn Thomas singled up the middle to score Begley. Ellis homered to center field to score Thomas. Singles by Ryann Sowder, Holly Barron and Pinkston loaded the bases for the Lady Maroons. Shelbi Sellers walked to force in Sowder. After batting a second time around in the inning, Carroll hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Barron.
In the fourth inning, Thomas singled, Ellis hit a double, and Sowder singled in the infield to load the bases again for Pulaski County. Barron singled to left field to score Thomas. Kaelyn Conway singled to left field to score Emma Moody (pinch running for Ellis) and Sowder. Carroll hit an infield single to score Barron.
In the pitcher's circle, Jessie Begley hurled a two-hit shutout and struck out six South Laurel batters in five innings of work.
For the game, Bella Ellis hit a perfect 3-for-3, drove in three runs, and scored a run. Chloe Carroll had two hits, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Brooklyn Thomas had two hits, scored two runs, and drove in one run. Ryann Sowder had two hits and scored two runs. Holly Barron had two hits, scored two runs, and dove in a run. McKenzi Pinkston had two hits, scored two runs, and drove in a run.
Pulaski County (6-2) will travel south next week for the Cocoa Beach Spring Training in Florida.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
