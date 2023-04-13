It was rivalry time in Somerset on Thursday evening, as the Pulaski County Lady Maroons hosted the Southwestern Warriors in a crosstown battle. It’s a series that had leaned heavily in the favor of the Maroons in recent years, as Southwestern had only won one out of the past 10 matchups between the two schools, although the Warriors had the most recent victory in the series. Both teams, despite being ranked towards the top of most preseason polls in the 12th Region, have struggled out of the gate, even though both teams run ruled the last team they squared off against.
Despite some early noise on the base path for Southwestern, this game was all Pulaski County from there, as some solid work from Bella Ellis on the mound mixed in with two home runs during the contest for the Lady Maroons as they prevailed in six innings by a score of 10-0.
Brynn Troxell led off the top of the first inning for the visiting Warriors and smacked lead-off single into left field. A well-placed bunt by Jordyn McDonald bounced along the infield and resulted in another single. Kylie Dalton then walked on four straight balls to load up the bases for the Warriors with no outs, a prime opportunity for them to score. Ellis then turned up the heat with two straight strikeouts and following a pop fly, the top of the frame was over with the Warriors leaving the bases loaded.
Chloe Carroll reached base safely in the bottom of the first following an error, the first of six for Southwestern. Another error allowed two runners to get on base before a pop fly to starting pitcher Sidney Hansen put one out up on the scoreboard. Ellis had her chance at the plate and didn’t miss that chance, absolutely hammering a shot into deep left field that cleared the fence with ease for a three run home run. The Maroons had an early 3-0 lead after the first inning of action after two straight catches by McDonald retired the side.
Ellis continued her strong pitching in the top of the second inning, striking out three straight batters to retire the side. A infield single by Rilee Ross started things out for the home team in the bottom of the inning, with Ross making it all the way to third base following a sacrifice bunt by Claire Hamilton. A fly out and a pop out ended the action there with no more runs coming home, with Raegan Peters recording a great catch in left field.
Another Ellis strikeout gave Southwestern only one out to work with in the top of the third inning. Dalton then stepped up and knocked the ball into deep center field on the warning track, a hit that resulted in a double for the eighth grader. However, it was Ellis on the mound again that retired the side with a strikeout, with her tally steadily rising throughout the contest.
An error in the bottom of the third base allowed the Lady Maroons to have a base runner on first with just one out. A stretching grab by Troxell that looked sure to sail over her head was made, with Troxell then scorching a throw over to first to turn the double play and end the inning without more runs coming home.
Again, no hits came for Southwestern in the top of the fourth inning, as Ellis recorded another two strikeouts to keep the Warriors’ offense at bay. It began to look like Ellis was completely focused in at this point in the game, her command of the pitches looking excellent.
Novaleigh Baker reached first base safely in the bottom of the frame for Pulaski and ended up scoring following a throwing error by the Warriors, giving the Lady Maroons their fourth run of the ball game. That lead only grew as following a walk on Hamilton, a double steal by Hamilton and Ross brought home the fifth Pulaski County run. Carroll then managed an RBI double on a line drive to right field that made the Lady Maroons’ lead 6-0, with two straight pop outs then retiring the home team.
The Warriors finally had some life on offense in the top of the fifth, as Lexi Martin came into the game to pinch hit and smacked a hit into center field for a single. A sacrifice bunt by Hanah Ellis allowed Martin to advance into scoring position. Another strikeout by Ellis then followed before McDonald smacked a single into left field. Southwestern didn’t score though, as the lead runner was then thrown out at home plate. The Maroons were quickly retired in the bottom of the inning however, with Hansen getting her first strikeout of the evening.
The Lady Maroons began the top of the sixth inning with yet another strikeout by Ellis. Hansen then managed to get all the way into scoring position at second base following a throwing error, but was then stranded there after two straight ground outs.
An error by the Warriors in the bottom of the sixth frame allowed Baker to reach before a second strikeout from Hansen. A single by Hamilton and a walk allowed on Carroll then loaded up the bases for the Maroons with Thomas coming up to bat. It didn’t take Thomas long to unload them, as with a swing of her bat the ball was gone into center field, giving her a grand slam and finishing this game due to the run rule in six innings as the Lady Maroons took the victory 10-0.
Thomas led with her four RBI’s earned from the grand slam, with Ellis earning three off of her home run. Carroll also had an RBI in the victory. Ellis won in a complete game shutout, allowing only five hits and one walk while striking out 11. The Warriors were led by two hits from McDonald, as well as a hit apiece from Troxell, Dalton and Martin. Hansen struck out two batters in her start on the mound.
Pulaski County improves to 8-6 with the victory and the Lady Maroons will be in action again on Friday as they will travel to Raceland to compete in the Tri-State Showcase against Wheelersburg, Ohio. First pitch for that contest will be at 7 p.m.
Southwestern falls to 7-9 with the loss and the Warriors will be in action again on Friday as they host the Marion County Lady Knights at 6:30 p.m.
