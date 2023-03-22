The high-powered machine that is the Pulaski County Lady Maroons’ offense took the field again on Tuesday night, as they faced their first road test of the season against the Corbin Redhounds. Both teams scored plenty of runs but it was the Maroons that had just a tad bit more on this night, eventually defeating the Redhounds by a score of 14-12.
Bella Ellis, Avery Davis and Rilee Ross all had three hits on the night to lead the Maroons, with Ellis and Davis each recording a home run as well. Chloe Carrol led the Maroons with a five RBI performance, with Shelbie Sellers contributing three RBI’s. Brooklyn Thomas got the start on the mound and earned the victory, pitching four innings and striking out 10. Thomas also scored two RBI’s at the plate.
Pulaski has now won their first three games of the 2023 season and will be in action again on Thursday, as they travel to Russell County to take on the Lakers. Game time for that one will be 6 p.m.
