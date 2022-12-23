MONTICELLO – In their second and final game at the Lady Cardinal Christmas Classic, the Lady Maroons of Pulaski County took on Marshall County. After a solid win against Bell County on Wednesday, the Maroons were looking to maintain their momentum and did just that, defeating Marshall County 50-45.
Pulaski was led in scoring by Aubrey Daulton, who was the only Maroon in double figures with 10 for the game. Madeline Butcher, Maggie Holt and Hannah Murray all scored eight points for the game. Brooklyn Thomas scored seven and also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Sydney Resch had six for the game, with Sydney Martin adding three to conclude the scoring for the Maroons.
Pulaski County, now 7-1 for the season, will travel to Florida next week to participate in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic. Their first game will be on Tuesday against a yet to be determined opponent.
