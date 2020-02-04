Lady Maroons snap six-game losing streak with 51-49 win over East Jessamine

NICHOLASVILLE - The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team pulled out a narrow 51-49 win over East Jessamine on Saturday.
The Lady Maroons' win in the North/South Shootout Classic snapped a six-game losing skid. However the win didn't come easy as Pulaski County had to overcome a two-point deficit after three quarters of play.
After sitting out a game with injury, junior center Dawn Wilson came out strong with a team-high 13 points. Molli Nelson scored 12 points, and Heidi Thompson scored 11 points. Maddy Dunn scored 8 points, Madeline Blankenship scored 3 points, Sydney Martin scored 3 points and Haylee Ridner scored one point.
Pulaski County (13-10) will travel across town to take on 47th District rivals Somerset on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Briar Patch.
