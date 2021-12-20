Lady Maroons split a pair of games in Christmas Classic

RICHMOND - The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team split a pair of games in the Madison Central High School Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic. The Lady Maroons fell to Lafayette High School 50-48 on Saturday, and then defeated Madison Central High School 62-58 on Sunday.
In the Lady Maroons' loss to Lafayette, Sydney Martin scored a team-high 17 points, with three rebounds and three steals. Caroline Oakes scored 12 points, hit three treys, and had four assists. Aubrey Daulton scored nine points, had two rebounds and three steals. Madelyn Blankenship scored six points off two three-pointers and blocked two shots. Madeline Butcher scored four points and had four assists. Maggie Holt had three rebounds and four defensive steals.
In Pulaski County's win over Madison Central, Martin scored a game-high 24 points and hit 7-of-8 from the free throw line. Holt and Butcher scored nine points each. Blankenship and Oakes scored six points each. Sydney Resch scored three points, Daulton scored three points, and Savannah Heist scored two points.
Pulaski County (6-3) will continue play in the Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic on Monday and Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.