Lady Maroons split a pair of games

After falling 2-1 against Estill County in their first game at the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament, hosted by Somerset High School, the Lady Maroons turned right around and had their 2nd game just about half an hour later, this one being against the Lady Eagles of Madison Southern. Watching their first game, I would have bet that there wouldn't be much offense in this one either, but that couldn't have been further from the truth. With both starting pitchers being rather young (for Madison Southern, freshman Kayley Goss, and for Pulaski County, 8th grader Brooklyn Thomas), the room was certainly there for an explosive showing on offense for both teams. Thomas actually pitched really well until shoulder soreness forced a pitching change early in the game. Pulaski would go up 9-0 after the first inning, and it seemed like this game was heading for the run rule. However, Madison Southern fought back and tied this one up at 11 before the Lady Maroons were able to score 1 more run in the 5th inning, getting the victory 12-11 after their defense clutched up in the bottom of the frame.
Chloe Carroll was first up to bat for the Lady Maroons in the top of the first, and almost immediately proceeded to hit a shot to left field for a triple that, because of a bad throw, turned into an inside-the-park home run, making the score quickly 1-0 in favor of Pulaski. A single from Jessie Begley would follow, and after a walk, Bella Ellis would hit a single to left field for an RBI, making the score 2-0. Ryann Sowder would hit a single, and after an ensuing throwing error, 2 more Lady Maroons would score, and the score would stand at 4-0. Madison Southern would then get 2 outs, but as we would return to the top of the batting order, Carrol would hit a single to left field and net another RBI, making the score 5-0, with the bases being loaded at this point. A walk on the next batter would score another and the Lady Maroons were starting to walk away with this one 6-0. One of the biggest plays of the game would happen next, as Thomas would step up to bat and proceed to hit an absolute belter of a shot to left field for a triple, clearing the bases in the process (3 RBI's) and putting Pulaski up 9-0. Madison Southern would finally get the 3rd out after this. In the bottom of the 1st, Thomas would retire the first 3 batters she faced (including getting 2 strikeouts), and we would head into the next frame with Pulaski still leading 9-0.
Pulaski wasn't able to do much in the top of the 2nd, with Madison Southern retiring 3 straight batters (including Goss getting her first strikeout of the game). Goss would be the first batter up for the Lady Eagles in the bottom of the frame and would proceed to hit a shot straight out of the ballpark for the homerun, getting Madison Southern on the board as the score was 9-1. Thomas was then able to get her 3rd strikeout of the game, but then following a walk, some apparent shoulder soreness would force Pulaski to bring in a pitcher in relief, and they would turn to Ellis. Jada Carter would be able to steal 2 straight bases to reach scoring position on 3rd, but she would be stranded there as the inning came to a close following a line out, with the scoreboard still reading 9-1 in favor of the Lady Maroons.
In the top of the 3rd, Goss was able to get her 2nd strikeout of the game but following yet another hit by Carroll (a double to left field, runners were in scoring position with 1 out. A pop fly from Begley would score 1 runner, but the pop fly would turn straight into a double play, ending the top of the frame with the score 10-1 in favor of the Lady Maroons. Ellis would get 2 strikeouts early in the bottom of the 3rd, but there would still be one more Lady Eagle on base. Goss would once again step up to bat, and on the very first pitch, would launch another moon shot out of the park, scoring 2 and shrinking the Pulaski lead to 10-3. A walk and a double would follow, and Pulaski would execute another pitching change, giving the ball to their ace, Begley. Lydia Grinstead would walk up to the plate, and hit a single to center field, scoring 2 more players, but was caught running to 2nd, getting us to the end of the 3rd inning with the Pulaski County lead now sitting at 10-5.
A double to left field from Thomas would start off the top of the 4th inning, and a sacrifice fly ball from Ellis would score Thomas, getting the Lady Maroons 1 more run to increase their lead to 11-5. This would be all the offense Pulaski could muster in this half-inning, and following the 3rd strikeout by Goss, the Lady Eagles were back up to bat. A great throw by Sowder would get the first out of the bottom of the frame, however 2 straight walks would put runners in scoring position. Another out would follow, although an error by Pulaski would let a runner score for Madison Southern, making the score 11-6. A single to right field by Chloe Rison and an intentional walk on Goss would load the bases for the Lady Eagles. Katelyn Bolin would then rake a single into left field for 2 RBI's, further shrinking the Lady Maroon lead to 11-8. A huge triple by Carter into right field would score yet another 2 runs, trimming the Lady Eagles deficit to just 1 run at 11-10. Some miscommunication would beget the tying run after this, as Carter was able to steal home plate, completing the come back for the Lady Eagles as the score was tied 11-11. Begley was able to strikeout the next batter (her first of the game) and finally got out of this inning, and the 2 teams headed into what would be the final inning tied at 11 runs a piece.
With a runner starting on 2nd base, the Lady Maroons sent Gracie Prichard to the plate, and she proceeded to hit a line out that was far enough to advance the runner to 3rd base. McKenzi Pinkston would be next up to bat, and hit an infield shot that was accompanied by another throwing error for Madison Southern, getting Pinkston to 2nd base and scoring the runner from 3rd, and the Lady Maroons were ahead again 12-11. Goss was able to get the Lady Eagles out of any more trouble, and the teams headed into the bottom of the 5th, potentially the last half-inning of the game. The Lady Maroons absolutely clutched up here, however, as Begley absolutely took over the game, retiring all 3 batters she faced (2 via strikeout for 3 total during the game, and 1 by throwing her out following a bunt), and when the smoke settled, the Lady Maroons had won a tough-fought game 12-11 in 5 innings. A great game by both sides, and it was so fitting, as they were playing in the memorial tournament named after one heck of a softball player, Brynlee Bigelow. Before the game as well, they had a ceremony retiring Bigelow's #21 jersey, and I will say this much, I don't think there was a dry eye in the ball park.
In the Lady Maroons' setback to Estill County, Shelbi Sellers led the way for the Lady Maroons with a hit and an RBI. Brooklyn Thomas had a hit, and McKenzi Pinkston scored a run. Jessie Begley pitched 9.1 innings, gave up four hits, allowed no earned runs and struck out 10 batters.
The Lady Maroons improve to 3-2 with the victory, and will next be in action next week for 3 games in the span of 4 days, before they head down to Florida for a five-game event. On Monday, March 28th, they will travel to North Laurel to take on the Lady Jaguars (3-5), with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM. On Tuesday, March 29th, they will host the Lady Eagles of Madison Southern (1-2) for their 2nd game in a week against them, with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM. Finally, on Thursday, March 31st, they will host Lady Cardinals of South Laurel (2-4), with first pitch for that one also scheduled for 6 PM.
