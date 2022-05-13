Lady Maroons storm by North Laurel

The Lady Maroons hosted their final home game of the 2022 regular season on a warm Friday evening. Their opponents for the day were the Lady Jaguars of North Laurel, a strong team out of the 13th region (in fact, tops of the region in terms of RPI) who came into tonight's game with a 20-11 record. The Maroons had actually played at North Laurel early in the season, coming away with a 10-4 victory. Pulaski County were seeking to stay hot as we enter into the final week of the regular season and before their first game of the 47th district tournament against Rockcastle County, as they came into tonight's game having won 4 of their last 5 contests.
Pulaski County rode great early hitting to an 8-0 lead after just 2 innings of play and although they were outscored 3-0 the rest of the game, their early performance carried them to the win, as they took home an 8-3 victory, due in no small part to a 4-RBI performance from Brooklyn Thomas.
The first batter up for the Lady Jags in the top of the first inning would be struck out by Begley, giving herself her 1st strikeout of the ball game. North Laurel then got the first base runner of the game after Root drew a walk. The following batter would line out to the pitcher and the Maroons would be able to turn a double play to retire the side. Running a different batting order than what I am used to seeing, Pulaski County sent Begley to bat first in the home half of the frame. She produced almost immediately, hitting a booming shot to right field, deep enough for her to get a triple and reach scoring position with no outs. Next up was Thomas and she hit an absolute belter of a shot that easily cleared the wall in right field, scoring the 2-run home run (her 4th of the year) and giving the Lady Maroons the first 2 runs of the ball game. Chloe Carroll then was able to hit an infield single to continue the hot hitting for the home team, although she was then ruled out on a controversial call. After the next batter line out in the infield, the following batter would strike out for Root's 1st of the evening and the side was retired, with Pulaski out in front early 2-0.
Begley grabbed her 2nd strikeout of the ball game to start off the top of the second inning. 2 straight lineouts in the infield would retire the North Laurel side in short order as we headed to the bottom of the 2nd. Holly Barron was able to lead off the bottom of the inning with a single to left field, with Kristen Doolin coming in to pinch run for her. Riley Reynolds would be able to strike a single to right field to put 2 runners on base for the Maroons with no outs on the board. A great bunt by McKenzi Pinkston would give herself a single and load up the bases. Shelbi Sellers would then draw a walk with the bases loaded to score the 3rd run of the game for the Lady Maroons. Begley would hit into a fielder's choice to get the lead runner at home plate out, although the bases were still loaded for the home team. Thomas then stepped up to bat again and she would grab 2 more RBI's for her total, as she smacked a double and increased Pulaski's lead to 5-0.
After Carroll drew yet another walk to load up the bases once again, a shot by Bella Ellis to center field would be good for a 2 RBI single to increase the Maroons lead to 7-0. An infield single by Kaelyn Conway would follow, scoring the 8th (and what would turn out to be the final run) of the game for the Lady Maroons. As Kasey Wren came in to pinch run for Ellis as she reached scoring position, the next batter would fly out into the infield to put 2 outs on the board. Following a double steal to put 2 runners into scoring position, a line out would end the inning with no more runs coming across, as the Lady Maroons led 8-0.
Once again, Begley led off an inning with a strikeout, as she struck out her 3rd batter of the ball game here in the top of the third inning. Ellie Adams would then have the first hit of the ball game for North Laurel, an infield single. Katie Sams would hit a big hit to deep center field with it narrowly avoiding going over the wall, with it resulting in a double and putting both runners into scoring position. Emily Sizemore would grab the first run of the game for the Lady Jaguars, as she hit an RBI single to right field to make it 8-1 in favor of the home team. There was then a double steal by both the base runners with Sams being able to steal home plate and Sizemore managing to steal 3rd base, making the score 8-2, with the Lady Maroons seemingly loosing momentum by the second. The next batter would hit a deep fly ball to right field, before Reynolds made an incredible catch to record the 2nd out of the inning. After the next batter lined out to 3rd base, the side was finally retired and the Lady Maroons breathed a sigh of relief. The first batter up for the home team in the bottom of the frame lined out in the infield before Sellers would be able to leg out an infield single for the Maroons. After Begley drew a walk to put 2 runners aboard, Thomas would have her 3rd hit of the ball game, an infield single, to load up the bases once more. Carroll would reach base on a fielder's choice, although the lead runner would be out at home plate as the Maroons only had one out to work with. The next batter would line out as well, getting the Lady Jags out of the bases loaded jam.
To lead off the top of the fourth inning, Hallie Proffitt would be able to smack an infield single to keep the momentum on the visiting team's side. Bella Sizemore would be able to reach 1st on a fielder's choice although Pulaski managed to get the lead runner out at 2nd. A single into center field followed by Braylee Fawbush, with Tyra Fields coming in to pinch run for her. Pulaski would be able to get out of the jam from here however, as Begley managed to regain composure and strike out the next 2 batters she faced (her 4th and 5th of the evening) to retire the side. 2 straight batters for the Lady Maroons would line out in the infield to begin the home half of the 4th, before Reynolds hit a single into right field to put a base runner on for them. They couldn't capitalize on this, however, as Root would throw her 2nd strikeout of the game to end the inning there, with her looking much more comfortable on the mound by this point than she did at the beginning of the game.
The fifth inning wasn't much to write home about for either team, unfortunately. Both teams sent only 3 batters to the plate in both the top and bottom of the 5th, as both sides were retired in order. It seemed as if both pitchers by this point were finding their groove so it would be very hard to come by any sort of significant innings as it amounted to runs for either team.
Saige McClure led off the top of the sixth inning for North Laurel and she managed to unload a double to right field to get the Lady Jags started. Proffitt would hit into a fielder's choice that saw her thrown out after this, although she did advance McClure to 3rd base. Another smack of the ball, this time by Bella Sizemore, would once again result in a fielder's choice with the batter being thrown out at 1st base, although this would score McClure from 3rd, giving the Lady Jags 3 runs in this ball game. The next batter would line out in the infield to retire the side there. The Lady Maroons wouldn't be able to put any runners on base in the bottom of the frame, as it was 3 straight batters retired to bring us to the final inning of play with the home team winning by 5 runs. The catcher for North Laurel, Fawbush, did make a terrific grab behind the plate in this half-inning.
The visiting Lady Jaguars had one more chance to get this game tied up in the top of the seventh inning, although it did seem improbable. Begley started out the inning striking out the first batter she seen, giving herself 6 strikeouts on the day. The next 2 batters for North Laurel would both line out in the infield and as the final out was recorded, the Lady Maroons won their final home game of the season 8-3. A terrific performance by Thomas on the plate as she went 3-4, with 4 RBI's and the 2-run home run in the bottom of the 1st.
Pulaski improves to 18-7 on the season with the victory and have 4 more games left this season all on the road. On Saturday, they will play two games at the George Rogers Clark Cardinal Round Robin.
