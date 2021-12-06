Lady Maroons suffer first loss of the season to Danville

The Pulaski County Lady Maroons, sporting a 2-0 record on the season, returned home for their 3rd game of the season before embarking on a short 2 game road trip. They welcomed in the Lady Admirals of Danville, a potent offensive team who scored 88 points in their first game of the season.
This high-powered offense matched up against a team who is still searching for a solid identity on the court, although they have shown flashes of greatness on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
Unfortunately for the Lady Maroons, they suffered through too many lulls on offense throughout the course of the game, and due to the great offense ran by Danville, dropped their first game of the season 55-42.
Danville's Lara Akers opened up the scoring in the first quarter, hitting a 3 off of an assist from Tyliah Bradshaw (the first of 5 3's she made throughout the course of the game). The Lady Maroons would immediately answer back, tying up the game at 3 a piece after a drive from Aubrey Daulton where she hit the layup and got fouled as well, and hit the subsequent free throw as well.
Towards the middle of the quarter the 2 teams were tied at 10 a piece, with Danville's Desiree Tandy scoring 6 of the Lady Admirals' 7 points here (she was a force in the paint throughout the entire game). PC would get their 7 points here from Maggie Holt (2), Sydney Martin (3), and Caroline Oakes (2), with Holt getting a massive block during this span as well.
However, Danville would score 6 of the quarter's final 8 points to take the lead 16-12 heading into the 2nd quarter (with L. Akers getting another 3 during this span).
The 2nd quarter was more tight play by both teams (although there were periods of sloppiness by both teams with turnovers and the like), with the Lady Admirals leading more narrowly 20-18 through the middle of the quarter.
Danville had points scored here by Jenna Akers (2 free throws following an offensive rebound) and L. Akers (2 free throws), while PC would add points from Daulton (2 free throws), Martin (2, as well as a block), and Holt (2). The end of the first half would see Danville up 24-21 on Pulaski, behind the first 3 of the game from J. Akers, while Pulaski would add the first 3 of the game from (last season's leading scorer) Oakes.
As the 2 teams came out for the 3rd quarter, many fans in attendance were anticipating another hotly contested quarter of basketball, but, those same fans would be shocked as the Lady Admirals would go on a 15-5 run to lead 39-26 towards the end of the quarter. Danville was led on this fiery run by L. Akers (8 points, including yet another 3), Love Mays (4 points), and J. Akers (3 points).
Pulaski did add an impressive offensive rebound and put back by Savannah Heist and a lay-up plus the foul (with the free throw good) by Martin during this period, however.
With all momentum being drained from the PC side, the Lady Maroons showed a little life at the end of the quarter, scoring the next 8 points to only trail 39-34 heading into the 4th quarter of play. The Lady Maroons were led on this run by a 2 from Holt, another 3-pointer from Oakes, and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Daulton right at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Maroons continued their run in the early stages of the 4th quarter, as following an offensive rebound and 2 free throws from Martin, as well as 1 free throw from Oakes, the Pulaski run was extended to 11-0, and the Lady Maroons only trailed by 2, 39-37. However, the Lady Admirals started firing on all sides of the basketball once again, taking command of the game with a 16-5 run throughout the rest of the game to take the victory over the Lady Maroons 55-42.
Although Pulaski did get solid play during this heartbreaking run by Heist (a beautiful post spin layup with the foul and free throw for 3) and Daulton (2 more free throws), the offense and defensive pressure (they were running a full-court press for basically the whole game) from Danville (who are very veteran-heavy) was just too much for a younger Pulaski County team.
Danville had points scored on this run by L. Akers (8 points, including 2 more 3-pointers), Tandy (5 points, including a ferocious block), Mays (2 points, and also had a block), and Bradshaw (1 point).
The Lady Maroons were led in scoring by 10 apiece from Aubrey Daulton and Sydney Martin, while the Lady Admirals were led by a game-high 24 points from Lara Akers, as well as 11 from Desiree Tandy. Pulaski County falls to 2-1 on the young season.
The Lady Maroons will be back in action on Tuesday night, as they will travel to Stanford to take on the Lady Patriots of Lincoln County, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.