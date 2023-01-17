The Pulaski County Lady Maroons saw a 19-point third quarter lead trimmed down to just one point late on Tuesday night against visiting Barren County, but Sydney Martin’s two free throws with :03.9 left in the game, along with a steal on the ensuing inbounds pass, saved the day for Chris Adkins and crew.
Martin tallied 16 of her game-high 29 points in the second half, despite fighting being in foul trouble most of the night, and the PC junior willed Pulaski County to a hard-fought, 53-50 victory.
“We competed all four quarters tonight,” stated a relieved coach Adkins, after watching his team move to 15-3 on the season with the win.
“We struggled when Sydney went out with her fourth foul,” pointed out the Lady Maroon coach. “We played a lot of the game with three freshmen in there playing significant minutes. We made our free throws down the stretch. I am proud of the way we held on in the fourth quarter.”
Early on, it was Martin leading the way for Pulaski County, facing a Barren County Trojanette club that was 16-4 on the season entering the game, with the second best record in the 4th Region.
Martin scored 13 points in the first half, helping PC race out to a 26-18 lead at the intermission over Barren County.
Martin’s three-point basket late in the third period extended PC’s lead out to its biggest margin of the game at 40-21, but just seconds later, she was called for her fourth foul of the contest with 2:32 remaining in the frame.
PC didn’t score the rest of the way in the third stanza, but Barren County netted only four points during that stretch, trailing the Lady Maroons by a 40-25 score headed into the fourth quarter of play.
In that final frame, the Trojanettes had a huge rally, and with Katie Geralds’ three-pointer inside the final 10 seconds of the game, Barren County only trailed PC by a 51-50 margin.
However, after fouling Martin on the inbounds pass, the PC junior calmly made both of her free throws, and then stole the inbounds pass to seal the victory for the Lady Maroons.
Martin led all scorers with her 29 points, while Brooklyn Thomas joined her in double figures for PC with 11 points.
Pulaski County will return to action on Friday night, playing at Rockcastle County in a 47th District contest, that will get underway at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.