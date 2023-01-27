It’s always a good one when the Lady Maroons of Pulaski County and the Lady Jumpers of Somerset get together and that was no different on Friday evening. The Jumpers were trying to get a bad taste out of their mouth from the last time these two squads squared off, as the Maroons defeated them off of a tip-in by Brooklyn Thomas with only eight seconds left in the ball game. The Lady Maroons were close to full health with the return to the starting lineup of Maggie Holt, who has missed the past few games due to injury.
Pulaski led almost wire-to-wire in this second game between the rivals this season, but that’s not to say the Jumpers weren’t close, as several times throughout the second half they went on runs to bring them within one possession of taking the lead. However, even with Sydney Martin in foul trouble for most of the second half, the Lady Maroons survived and defeated Somerset by a score of 65-56. Head coach of the Maroons Chris Adkins was complementary of his team for their effort and also praised Holt in her return from injury.
"Girls played extremely hard. Having just got Maggie back from a bad ankle sprain we weren't sure how much she could give us but she was a warrior on the boards. Our three freshman played extremely well for such a big game. Aubrey hit some big shots down the stretch and Sydney Martin had another excellent game despite foul trouble," he explained.
Grace Bruner had the first basket of the game for the Lady Jumpers before Pulaski went on their first run of the game to take the lead back 9-2. Martin had six early points during the run, with Madeline Butcher hitting a three-pointer.
Two each from Jaelyn Dye and Grace Bruner got the Jumpers within three, before five straight from Butcher stretched out the Pulaski lead once again. Dye hit a three for Somerset late, with Thomas hitting a two, and the Lady Maroons led after one quarter of action 16-11.
It wasn’t long after the start of the second quarter that the Jumpers found themselves with a shot at tying it up, as following four from Sophie Barnes and another two from Grace Bruner, they only trailed 19-17. The Maroons stepped up once again and went on a 12-4 to end the period and head into the break ahead 31-21. Martin had seven of these points by herself, with Thomas adding another two. Taylen Ralston, a transfer from Lincoln County, hit her first three-pointer in a Maroons uniform during the run. Tori Robertson and Grace Bruner each had two towards the end of the quarter.
Martin scored eight more in the third quarter, with Aubrey Daulton hitting two from long range, including one that was banked-in. The visiting Jumpers found themselves down 45-30 with hopes quickly fading for themselves to earn a redemption win.
That’s when Dye, the only eighth grader on the court, took control of the game. Grabbing steal after steal and pouring in eight points in the span of about 20 seconds. Grace Bruner then hit a two following an offensive rebound to trim their deficit to just 45-40. A 10-0 run in a total of about 40 seconds for Somerset. A three from Butcher and a two from Thomas following a steal from Hannah Murray gave Pulaski a 50-40 lead following the end of the third quarter.
The Maroons soon found themselves up 15 points again following another two from Thomas and a traditional three-point play from Daulton about a minute into the fourth quarter. Following another three from Daulton, Pulaski led comfortably 59-45 and it looked like they were going to cruise to a victory.
It wasn’t so comfortable, however, as once again the Lady Jumpers went on a run to get right back into the game late, this one a 10-0 run. Kate Bruner hit a three during the run, with Dye adding four, Grace Bruner hitting two from the free throw line and Haley Combs adding one from the line. The home team hit their free throws down the stretch though, with Holt and Thomas both going 2-2 from the stripe, and the Lady Maroons ended up winning the ball game 65-56. This gives Pulaski a season sweep of Somerset, with a potential third match looming in the 47th District Finals. Cassandra McWhorter, head coach of the Lady Jumpers, was proud of the effort her team gave while they were behind.
"Not how we wanted tonight to go. Had too many turnovers, especially in the first half that were costly. Pulaski had some kids step up and hit big shots. I was proud of our fight when we got down 14 or so, gave ourselves a chance to tie the game by cutting it to four and just couldn't down some needed shots," she expounded.
Pulaski was led by a game-high 23 points from Sydney Martin, 15 from Aubrey Daulton and 11 from both Brooklyn Thomas and Madeline Butcher. Taylen Ralston added three and Maggie Holt scored two for the Lady Maroons.
Somerset was led by 22 points from Jaelyn Due and 14 from Grace Bruner. Sophie Barnes added seven for the Lady Jumpers, while Kate Bruner scored six and Haley Combs chipped three. Other scorers included Tori Robertson and Mackenzie Fisher, who each scored two points apiece.
Pulaski County improves to 18-4 for the season and will be back in action on Saturday as they will square off with Perry County Central at the Rocket Invitational hosted by Rockcastle County. Tip for that game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Somerset falls to 13-9 for the season and the Lady Jumpers will be back in action on Monday as they will host North Laurel at the Briar Patch. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
