The Pulaski County Lady Maroons held their regular season finale at the PC Gym on an extremely wet and rainy Thursday evening, hosting the Lady Rebels of Boyle County. After dropping back-to-back contests for the first time this season, the Maroons were hoping the rather gloomy evening outside did not translate to the play on the court for them. Boyle was coming into town with one of their top players, junior Payton Bugg, sidelined due to injury.
The home team certainly seemed to want to grab the win in their season finale, as they prevented a single Boyle County bucket in the first quarter. However, the offense of the Lady Rebels' offense slowly started to show themselves in the second quarter. In fact, Pulaski eventually let the Rebels back into the contest in the final period, before the Maroons hung on for 48-29 victory. Head coach Chris Adkins was happy with the effort the Maroons had in the first eight minutes to get ahead for the rest of the game.
"We played well in the first quarter and worked on some new stuff getting ready for Casey. Everyone got to play and we are looking forward to next week," he stated.
Sydney Martin seemed to be completely locked in heading into the first quarter of action, as she scored eight quick points to give the Lady Maroons an early 8-0 lead. The defense of Pulaski was suffocating in the first quarter, barely letting the Rebels make it up the court before doubling and pressing, forcing turnovers left and right. A Maggie Holt put-back following an offensive rebound gave the Maroons a 10 point lead.
A steal from Madeline Butcher put Pulaski on a fast break before she dropped a dime to Martin who proceeded to successfully convert a traditional three-point play. Butcher then came up with another steal and called her own number, laying it up at the basket. The first basket of the game from Brooklyn Thomas gave the Maroons a commanding 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Boyle County finally scored their first points of the game on a made free throw from junior Andie Glasscock shortly after the beginning of the second quarter of action. The Rebels then grabbed their first field goal of the game on a three-pointer from junior Harper Coffey. Another made free throw from Glasscock gave the Rebels the first five points of the quarter.
Martin broke into the 5-0 spree with her first points of the quarter to give the Maroons a 19-5 lead. Hannah Murray had an offensive put-back of her own to stretch the Pulaski County lead again before multiple missed free throws from Boyle County and a two from senior Ella Coffey. Aubrey Daulton then scored her first points of the contest shortly before the end of the half. A buzzer-beating three from Sydney Resch gave the Lady Maroons a 26-8 lead heading into the break.
The Maroons and Rebels matched each other basket for basket early in the third quarter, as Butcher nailed a three-pointer and that shot was immediately answered by a three and a 'dab' from Glasscock. A two from Ella Coffey and a three from senior Zoey Robbins gave the Rebels as many points in the third quarter as they had in the entirety of the first half. Martin added four points to keep Pulaski in front towards the middle of the period as Pulaski led 35-18.
Leading scorer for Boyle Ella Coffey scored four more towards the end of the quarter and with junior Annabelle Tarter scoring another two, the Lady Rebels had tripled their scoring output from the first 16 minutes of the game. A put-back from Thomas and a three-pointer from Taylen Ralston again kept Pulaski out in front by a rather large margin and the Maroons were in front 40-24 heading into the final period of play.
Pulaski began the fourth quarter at the line, as Martin hit one of her two shots. A 12-2 run by Boyle gave Pulaski a bit of fright as they had cut the Maroons' lead to just 43-36 with still more than enough time for the Rebels to make an unthinkable comeback. Ella Coffey had five of those points on the run, including a three-pointer, while seventh grader Addison Yates added a three of her own and both Robbins and sophomore Kennedy Bugg had two points each. Stellar free throw shooting, 5-6 to be more specific, allowed the Maroons to escape with a 48-39 victory. Daulton and Martin each hit two free throws with Butcher hitting one of her own. Robbins hit a three for Boyle County shortly before the final buzzer.
Pulaski County was led by a game-high 20 points from Sydney Martin, who also had six steals in the contest, as well as six points apiece from Madeline Butcher and Aubrey Daulton. Maggie Holt and Brooklyn Thomas each had four points, while both Taylen Ralston and Sydney Resch added three points apiece. Hannah Murray was the other Maroon who logged points with two. Boyle County was led by 14 points from Ella Coffey. Pulaski shot slightly better from the field at 39% to Boyle's 32%, although Boyle shot it better from deep with a 24% conversion rate to Pulaski's 15%. Pulaski was 11-13 from the line for 84%, while the Lady Rebels were 7-16 for 43%.
Pulaski County concludes the regular season with a 23-6 record and will begin the postseason on Monday, where they will host Casey County in the first round of the 47th District Tournament. Game time for that one will be at 6 p.m.
