Before a rivalry matchup against Southwestern on Friday, the Lady Maroons welcomed in the Lady Cardinals of Wayne County on Thursday evening in what could be described as a ‘trap’ game. It was also the senior night for the lone senior on the Pulaski County roster, that being Aubrey Daulton.
The game definitely turned out to be a tougher one than many Pulaski County fans expected it to be, with the young Cardinals shooting the lights out of the Pulaski Gymnasium with nine made three-pointers, although it seemed as if they made even more than that. Also of note was the visiting team didn’t make a single substitution the whole game. Daulton celebrated her senior night in style, keeping the Maroons in the ball game throughout the second half and Sydney Martin was her usual self once she got into the flow of the game, and eventually the home team claimed the win with a 57-48 victory. Head coach Chris Adkins breathed a sigh of relief following the game, but was proud of his lone senior.
“We are so proud of Aubrey, she carried us in the first quarter. Wayne County played an excellent game and we were fortunate to come out with a win,” he lamented.
Junior Cami Debord gave the Cardinals an early 2-0 edge following the opening tip, although Madeline Butcher tied it up rather quickly after a steal from Martin. Wayne County then made its first shot from deep in the contest from Adeline Heatherly to go up 5-2. Daulton then went on her own 10-0 run, hitting two three-pointers in the process, to take the lead in the ball game 12-5.
Wayne went on their own 11-0 run to take the lead right back at 16-12, with eighth grader Kelci Debord hitting two shots from long range, senior Sydney Alley hitting a three and Cami Debord adding another two points. Martin finally hit her first shot soon before the end of the quarter and Daulton hit yet another three-pointer as the buzzer sounded to give the Maroons a 17-16 edge after the first quarter of play.
Another basket from Martin opened up the second quarter. The Lady Maroons opened the period on a 12-2 run to blow the game open at 29-18. Martin had a traditional three-point play during this run and Taylen Ralston hit a shot from downtown as well. Brooklyn Thomas added one from the free throw line and Daulton hit a banked-in three-pointer. Daulton seemed to shrug followed the made basket, with it just feeling like her night at that point in the contest.
Two made free throws from Alley and five more points from Kelci Debord, including another three-pointer, saw the Cardinals cut a bit into the Pulaski County lead. However, the home team saw themselves in front at the halftime break 33-25. Martin added another two before the end of the period, with Butcher hitting a lay-up shortly before the end of the quarter following a steal from Hannah Murray.
Back-to-back threes from Cami and Kelci Debord saw the Lady Cardinals open up the third quarter on fire from deep. Cami Debord added another three on a 11-2 run for Wayne County that saw the Cardinals take the lead right from the Maroons at 36-35. A basket from Martin were the only points for Pulaski early, and following two more baskets from her, Pulaski County was back on top 39-36. The offense for the Lady Maroons just wasn’t all there in the period, as they only scored 10 points. Daulton added her last points of the game right before the buzzer on an offensive rebound put-back. The home team was out in front by just three points at 41-38 heading into the final period of action.
A quick 8-0 run by the Lady Maroons almost sealed the fate of this contest in the beginning of the fourth quarter, as Thomas added five, including a steal and a three-pointer combo, Martin scored another two and Maggie Holt hit one of two from the line. Pulaski led 49-38 at this point before the Cardinals went 5-6 from the line to trim the lead back down to double digits at 51-43. It was ultimately Martin that finished the game off for Pulaski, scoring five of the Maroons’ final six points. Cami Debord scored seven points during the period for the Cardinals. It was the Lady Maroons that came out on top, as they survived a tough challenge from a rowdy group of Cardinals 57-48.
Pulaski was led by 22 points from Sydney Martin and 18 points from Aubrey Daulton. They also added nine from Brooklyn Thomas, four from Madeline Butcher, three from Taylen Ralston and one from Maggie Holt. Wayne County was led by 19 points from Cami Debord.
The Lady Maroons now are 21-4 for the season and will be right back in action again at the PC Gym on Friday as they will welcome in their rival Southwestern in a girls-boys doubleheader. Tip for the girls game is set for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.