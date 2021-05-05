Lady Maroons sweep district with perfect mark

Over the past three played softball seasons, the Pulaski County High School Lady Maroons have had a near-prefect 20-2 district record, with their only blemishes coming for the Rockcastle County High School Lady Rockets. On Wednesday night, the Lady Maroons made a bold statement in their 12-2 six-inning win over Rockcastle County.
Pulaski County not only swept the Lady Rockets in their two regular season games this year, but the Lady Maroons also swept the district with a perfect 6-0 district regular-season mark. However, in the 2019 season, Pulaski County downed Rockcastle County in their two regular season match-ups, but the fell to the Lady Rockets, 4-3, in the district tourney finals.
"Rockcastle has always had our number," stated Pulaski County High School softball coach Brad Gover. "We would have good games against them, but when the going got tough they would always step up, and we seemed to end up one run shy. We are going to correct that this year, and I think we are headed in the right direction."
After going down in order in the opening frame, the Lady Maroons sent 10 batters to the plate in the second inning and put six runs on the board. With the bases loaded, senior Vicky Countryman singled to center field to score senior Dawn Wilson. With the bases still juiced, senior Kaylee Strunk hit a sacrifice fly to right field to plate sophomore Mckenzi Pinkston - courtesy running for Ellis. An intentional walk to senior Riley Hull loaded the bases again. Senior Molli Nelson was hit by a pitch, forcing in senior Gabbie Countryman. Finally, seventh-grader Chloe Carroll cleared the bases with a double to the left field fence. Carroll's three-RBI two-bagger scored Vicky Countryman, Hull and Nelson.
"I have tinkered with the line-up for the 10th or 11th time this season, and the reason I did that was because the four girls I got in the top of the line-up have on-base percentages of .600 or better," Gover explained. "I look for them to get on base, and then the middle and end of our line-up went out and done their business to start out that big second inning. Bella (Ellis) came up big. Vicky (Countryman) came up big, and Chloe (Carroll) came up big again. We are hitting balls in situations when we need to be hitting them, and that is what will get you over the top."
Rockcastle County put up a run in the third inning, but Pulaski County added three more runs in the home half of the fourth inning. Pulaski County senior Dawn Wilson got an infield single to score Hull. Ellis singled to score Nelson and Wilson.
Pulaski County scored a run in the fifth inning when Hull singled to right field to score freshman Allison Carrington - who was courtesy running for Vicky Countryman.
In the top of the sixth frame, the Lady Rockets scored another run to put the count at 10-2, in favor of Pulaski County. The Lady Maroons would have to score two more runs to end the game early - via mercy rule - which they did.
In the bottom of the sixth, Wilson singled up the middle to score Carroll. And on the same play, Wilson advanced to third base on a Rockcastle throwing error. Gabbie Countryman ended the game in walk-off fashion when she hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Wilson, thus earning the Lady Maroons their 15th win of the season and a regular-season sweep of the 47th District.
Chloe Carroll led the Lady Maroons on offense with two hits and three runs bated in. Bella Ellis had three hits and two runs batted in. Dawn Wilson had two hits, an RBI, and three runs scored. Vicky Countryman had two hits and an RBI. Riley Hull and Molli Nelson scored two runs each.
Pulaski County (15-3) will travel across town to play Southwestern High School on Thursday at the War Path.
RC - 0 0 1 0 0 1 X - 2 3 2
PC - 0 6 0 3 1 2 X - 12 12 3
2B - Carroll (PC). RBI - McIntosh (RC); Wilson, Carroll 3, G. Countryman, V. Countryman , Ellis 2, Hull, Nelson, Strunk (PC).
