On Thursday night, the Pulaski County Maroons welcomed the Golden Lions of Garrard County for their annual pink out where the Maroons played for survivors of breast cancer. Each player chose a person they know that has survived or been diagnosed with breast cancer.
The Maroons would be able to take a 3-0 victory over Garrard County (25-10, 25-14, 26-24). Head coach McKenzie McCollum was happy with the way her team played.
“I’m proud that my team was able to pull through and win tonight,” she stated.
In the first set the Maroons took care of business with several kills by junior Maggie Holt and senior Anna Farmer. Senior Halle Mayfield gave the Maroons an early 6-0 lead. When the Golden Lions finally got the serve, they were in a 7-1 hole that proved to be impossible to get out. The Maroons would win the set 25-10.
The second set started with a 3-1 score off the Garrard serve. Once Pulaski forced an error, they did not let up. Sophomore Ava King would have a kill and block that would bring the score to 10-5 Pulaski. Pulaski would win the second set 25-14.
The third set was the most thrilling set of the night. Pulaski did some adjustments to the lineup with the score 23-13. Garrard took full advantage of the inexperience on the floor and with the help of senior Emily Gettler, she scored eleven points to take the lead 24-23. Coach McCollum saw the trouble her team was in and made more adjustments and Pulaski was able to pull out the win 26-24.
Pulaski improves to 22-9 after their three sets to zero showing tonight. The Maroons with host the Cumberland Christian Home Educators at home on Monday, with games starting at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.