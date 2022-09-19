Maroons Logo

On Friday night, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons welcomed in a district foe in Casey County to their home gym. Pulaski would be able to come away with a 3-0 sweep of the Lady Rebels (25-14, 25-18, 25-22).

The Maroons were led by junior Maggie Holt's 11 kills, senior Abigail Clevenger's four aces, nine digs from senior Ellen Cherry, and 10 assists from senior Elizabeth Dalton.

Then on Saturday, the Maroons would be able to sweep Boyle County on the road as well, winning 3-0 (26-24, 25-11, 26-24).

