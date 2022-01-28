Lady Maroons sweep Somerset

On a snowy and cold night at the Briar Patch, the Somerset Lady Jumpers welcomed in the Pulaski County Lady Maroons for their 2nd meeting of the season (the previous meeting was an offensive battle that was won by Pulaski 68-59). There was tons of fans for both schools in attendance tonight, and it really made for an amazing atmosphere for this heated rivalry battle.
Both teams had grown since their last battle, although star for Somerset Grace Bruner would not be on the court for this one. She last played in the 1st game against Pulaski back in December. Although the first match between the two schools was an offensive battle, this game proved to be a more defensive affair, with the game tied in the 4th quarter, before the Lady Maroons used a huge run late in the quarter to take a 53-42 victory over the Lady Jumpers.
Pulaski would score the opening 5 points of the game via a Sydney Martin 2-pointer and an Aubrey Daulton 3-point basket. Somerset would then go on a 9-2 run to take a brief lead at 9-7, courtesy of points from Kate Bruner (3), Jaelyn Dye (3), Taya Mills (2), and Haley Combs (1).
The back-and-forth nature of the 1st quarter would see the Lady Maroons go on a 9-4 run over the rest of the quarter and take a 16-13 into the 2nd quarter. Pulaski was led on the run by Daulton (3 points), Martin (4 points), and Maggie Holt (2 points), while Somerset would add points from Combs (2) and Makenzie Fisher (2).
The 2nd quarter saw the frenetic defensive pace established during the 1st quarter continue, as there were steals and deflections galore that led to a tremendous amount of turnovers for both teams. However, Pulaski would play slightly better on the offensive side of the court during this quarter, outscoring Somerset 13-6 over the course of the quarter to take a 10-point lead into halftime at 29-19.
The Lady Maroons had points scored over the course of the quarter by Daulton (2), Caroline Oakes (3), Madeline Butcher (6), and Martin (2), while Somerset would counter with points from Mills (2), Bruner (3), and Sophie Barnes (1).
The Lady Maroons saw their lead balloon to 14 points after a 3-point basket from Madelyn Blankenship and a 2-pointer from Holt. The Lady Jumpers did not give up at this juncture, outscoring the Lady Maroons 10-4 over the rest of the 3rd quarter to trim the deficit to just 8 points at 38-30 heading into the final quarter of action. The Jumpers had points over this run by Bruner (1), M. Fisher (3), Kyndell Fisher (2), Mills (2), and Combs (2), while the 4 Pulaski points were added by Holt (2) and Butcher (2).
The 4th quarter started slow, with the Lady Jumpers slowly chipping away at the Lady Maroons' 8 point lead. Using solid defensive fundamentals and creating contact on the offensive side of the court, Somerset managed to tie the game midway through the quarter at 38-38 following an 8-0 run, and the Jumpers' fanbase was going absolutely wild at this point. Somerset was led on this run by Mills (1 point) and Combs (7 points, including a massive and-1 play to tie up the game).
Unfortunately for the Lady Jumpers, they just couldn't find that extra will power to sustain their run, as the Lady Maroons went on a 15-4 run over the remainder of the quarter to take the win 53-42. A very unfortunate series of events late for Somerset, but the effort they gave was extraordinary for the majority of the night, and my hat is off to them for it. Pulaski was led on the game-clenching run by Butcher (5 points), Holt (3 points), Martin (3 points), Oakes (2 points), and Abbee Coomer (2 points), while the final 4 points on the night for Somerset were scored by Combs (2) and K. Fisher (2).
Pulaski was led by 2 players in double figures, Madeline Butcher with 13 points and Sydney Martin with 12 points. The Lady Maroons also got contributions from Maggie Holt (9 points), Aubrey Daulton (8 points), Caroline Oakes (5 points), Madelyn Blankenship (3 points), and Abbee Coomer (2 points).
Pulaski improves to 15-5 with the victory, and will next be in action Saturday morning where they will face off against the Lady Kats of Shelby Valley at the Rocket Classic hosted by Rockcastle County, with tip-off scheduled for 9:45 AM, and on Monday, January 31st they will be hosting the Lady Colonels of Whitley County, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM. Somerset was led by Haley Combs with 14 points (which led all scorers).
The Lady Jumpers also got contributions from Kate Bruner (7 points), Taya Mills (7 points), Makenzie Fisher (6 points), Kyndell Fisher (4 points), Jaelyn Dye (3 points), and Sophie Barnes (1 point). Somerset falls to 10-8 on the season with the loss, and will next be in action Saturday at home as they welcome in the Lady Panthers of Knox Central, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM, and on Tuesday, Feb. 1, as they host the Lady Rebels of Boyle County, with tip-off for that game schedule for 7:30 PM as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.