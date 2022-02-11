Lady Maroons' Sydney Martin drops 28 on Wayne County in win

MONTICELLO – The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team secured their seventh straight win and 19th victory of the season in a 50-33 rout over Wayne County High School on Thursday at the Rodney C. Woods gymnasium.
Pulaski County sophomore Sydney Martin had a big night with a game-high 28 points, four treys, six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Madelyn Blankenship scored seven points and pulled down seven boards. Caroline Oakes scored six points and had a team-high six assists. Maggie Holt scored six points, with three rebounds and four steals. Sydney Resch scored two points and Aubrey Daulton scored one point. Daulton had six rebounds and three steals.
For Wayne County, Kenzie Upchurch scored 10 points, Mariah Bowlin scored six points, Adeline Heatherly scored six points, Mallory Campbell scored five points, Xaviea West scored three points and Sydney Alley scored three points.
Pulaski County (19-5) travel to the Wigwam on Friday to play Southwestern, and will travel on Saturday to Breckinridge County in the Kentucky Vintage Tees Classic. Wayne County (9-15) travel to play at Lincoln County on Monday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
