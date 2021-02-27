The Pulaski County Lady Maroons put on a dominant performance on both sides of the ball to beat the Whitley County Lady Colonels by 30 points last night at Whitley.
The game began tightly contested with each team scoring 12 points in the first period.
The Lady Maroons opened the game with a 10-0 run that featured a three each by senior Shelby Cothron and junior Caroline Oakes, and an inside bucket each from Oakes and senior Maddy Dunn.
Whitley responded by closing the quarter with a 12-2 run with a three each from by Darcie Anderson and Natalie Moses, an inside basket each from Moses and Katy Powers, and a pair of free throws from Marissa Douglas. The two from Pulaski during the run was an inside shot from sophomore Sydney Martin.
After the first through, the Lady Maroons took off. This began by outscoring the Lady Colonels 16-5 in the second period and leading 28-17 at halftime.
During the second, Pulaski had two threes from junior Madelyn Blankenship, a three from Cothron, an inside basket and three free throws from Dunn, and a mid range shot from senior Dawn Wilson.
Whitley had two free throws and a shot from inside the paint from Moses and a single free throw from Dorian Siler in the second.
After the break, the Lady Maroons picked up right where they left off and outscored the Lady Colonels 20-9 in the third.
In the third, Cothron had two, Blankenship had four, Oakes eight, and Wilson, Dunn, and Martin each had two.
On the other side, the Lady Colonels had three from Powers, two from Siler, three from Anderson, and one from Moses.
The Lady Maroons closed the game by doubling Whitley's points in the fourth at 16-8 to close for a 64-34 victory and they cycled their starters out throughout the period.
In the final period, Oakes had three, Cothron, Wilson, and Dunn each had two, freshman Abee Coomer had four, and 8th grader Madeline Butcher had three.
Whitley had two each from Jaycie Monhollen, and Kylee Brown, and four from Taylor Rice in the fourth.
The win advanced the Lady Maroons to 11-4 on the season and they will face off with the Mercer County Lady Titans at home Monday night.
PCHS - 12 - 16 - 20 - 16 - 64
WCHS - 12 - 5 - 9 - 8 - 34
Pulaski Co. - Oakes 16, Dunn 11, Blankenship 10, Cothron 10, Wilson 6, Coomer 4, Martin 4, Butcher 3.
Whitley Co. - Moses 10, Anderson 6, Powers 5, Rice 4, Siler 3, Brown 2, Douglas 2, Monhollen 2.
