Coming off a run rule victory against Madison Southern, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons were back at home on Thursday night hosting the West Jessamine Colts. The young Maroons have shown so far this season to have plenty of offense throughout their lineup and looked to continue their stellar play in this one. Pulaski ended up cruising to their sixth victory of the year with a 5-1 win over West Jessamine.
After starting pitcher Maggie Gregory gave up just a walk in the top of the first inning, the Maroons were itching to get to the batter’s box and put up some early runs in the contest. Following a walk on Chloe Carroll, Pulaski did just that as Brooklyn Thomas launched a high fly ball that landed deep into left field that allowed the first run of the game to come home and also gave herself an RBI double, giving the home team an early 1-0 edge. West Jessamine eighth grader Michaela Tate struck out two straight Pulaski batters to almost bring the bottom of the frame to a close. However, on a third straight strikeout, the final pitch was dropped and allowed Shelbi Sellers to reach safely and also allowed Thomas to make it home, giving the Maroons a 2-0 lead. A single from Avery Davis gave Pulaski two runners on base but another strikeout from Tate finally retired the side.
Gregory got her first strikeout of the contest in the top of the second. The Colts grabbed their first hit of the ball game in the same half inning off of the bat of seventh grader Addison Vahle on an infield pop fly. The Maroons tagged a base runner out trying to steal base to retire the side.
Gregory then produced on the offensive side to begin the bottom of the second frame, as she doubled on a big hit to left field. Carroll then hit a hard ground ball to right field that went for an RBI and gave the Maroons a 3-0 lead in the contest. The home team wasn’t done producing runs though, as another shot by Thomas gave her a second RBI for the evening and gave the Maroons their fourth run of the ball game.
A single from junior Deanna Crawford began the top of the third inning for West Jessamine, but following two straight ground outs, it looked like there was little chance a run was going to come across for the Colts in this frame. That all changed when a hard hit from Tate screamed just fair all the way down the right field line, good enough for an RBI double and to give the Colts their first run of the game. A Gregory strikeout prevented another run from coming home after that however.
Rilee Ross grabbed a single to center field to begin the bottom of the third and eventually made it to third base. After a walk on Kailee Zimmerman, the Maroons had runners on the corners with two outs. The lead runner was eventually caught stealing home on a double steal attempt to end the inning.
In the bottom of the fourth and following two straight strikeouts by Tate, it looked like a relatively quiet inning for the Lady Maroons. That quietness was shattered soon after by a shot from Carroll that was going, going, gone over the left field wall, giving her a solo home run and her second long ball of the season. That put Pulaski on top 5-1 and after walks on Thomas and Ryann Sowder, it looked like they were fixing to add to their lead. An unfortunate pop up ended those hopes for the home team.
The fifth inning seemed to just come and go as it was three up and three down for both squads. Gregory recorded one strikeout in the top of the inning, while West Jessamine’s new pitcher, junior Alexis Thompson, struck out two out of the three batters that she faced.
In the top of the sixth, Thompson found some success on the plate as well, hitting a single on a line drive to center field. That was the only success for the Colts however, as the other three batters were out in relatively quick order, including another strikeout for Gregory as she was close to finishing this game out. Carroll got another hit in the bottom of the frame, a single to left field, but this too was the only offensive success the Maroons could find.
West Jessamine only had three outs to get at least four runs on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh inning, with eighth grader Abigail Myszak reaching base on an error to start them off. The home team persevered though, with Gregory closing out the game and retiring the next three batters to clinch the game for the Lady Maroons. Pulaski County ended up handing West Jessamine a 5-1 defeat.
The Lady Maroons were led by two RBI’s apiece from Carroll and Thomas, while Carroll also added the lone home run of the contest. Gregory picked up the complete game win as she pitched all seven innings, allowing only one earned run and four hits, while walking two and striking out four. The Colts had their lone RBI from Tate, who along with Thompson struck out a total of nine batters.
Pulaski County’s record now sits at 6-2 and they will be in action on Saturday and Sunday as they travel down to Pigeon Forge, Tn. to compete in the Cal Ripken Experience.
