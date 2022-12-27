The Lady Maroons of Pulaski County are in Florida this week for the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic, a stretch of three games over three days. First up for the Maroons was Masters Academy of Oveido, Florida.
Pulaski hasn't dropped a game since a setback against South Laurel nearly three weeks ago and kept up the streak in this one, defeating their opponents by a score of 67-41. Pulaski was led by Sydney Martin, who scored 32 points and grabbed five steals. Madeline Butcher added eight points, four assists and two steals. Both Aubrey Daulton and Hannah Murray scored six points, Sydney Resch added five and Brooklyn Thomas had four points to go with five rebounds and three assists. Maggie Holt filled up the stat sheet, scoring two points while also having five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Savannah Heist and Ana Muse each scored two points to wrap up the scoring for the Maroons.
Pulaski now sits at 8-1 for the season with the victory and will be back in action tomorrow at the Daytona Beach Classic.
