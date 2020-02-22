Lady Maroons, Thompson down Boyle County

DANVILLE - The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team got an easy road win and a Lady Maroon senior achieved a career milestone. In the Lady Maroons' 55-41 win at Boyle County on Friday night, Heidi Thompson scored her career 1,000th points.
Thompson hit her career magic mark in the second quarter and ended the game scoring a team-high 13 points. Haylee Ridner and Caroline Oakes scored 8 points each. Maddy Dunn scored 7 points, Dawn Wilson scored 5 points, Sarah Swift scored 5 points, Madelyn Blankenship scored 4 points, McKenzi Pinkston scored 2 points, Abee Coomer scored 2 points, Molli Nelson scored a point.
Pulaski County (18-11) will travel to Mt. Vernon to play Rockcastle County in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament on Monday, Feb. 24.
