The Pulaski County Lady Maroons faced two games in a row to start off their week, beginning with a road trip to Mercer County on Monday. The Maroons were able to come away with a 2-2 tie following two goals from senior Maddie Sexton, one assisted by her sister, fellow senior Allie Sexton, and the other from sophomore Austyn Hansen.
Then on Tuesday, Pulaski hosted the Berea Lady Pirates and were able to come away with a 3-0 victory. They were led in the game by another two-goal performance by Maddie Sexton, as well as a goal and two assists from Allie Sexton.
Pulaski County, now 5-5-2, will next play on the road at Barren County on Saturday, with the game scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.