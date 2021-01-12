Lady Maroons too much for Casey County

It had been over four years since the Pulaski County Lady Maroons had notched a win over 47th District foe Casey County.
Last night at The PC Gym things didn't look all that good for head coach Chris Adkins and crew early on, as the Lady Rebels had raced out to a 13-8 lead over Pulaski County early in the second frame.
With 5:31 remaining in the first half and down by those five points, Adkins called a timeout.
Whatever he said to his club, he may want to bottle it up for future use.
Coming out of that stoppage of play, Pulaski County ended the first half on a 14-0 spurt -- a run that would eventually see the Lady Maroons score 20 consecutive points -- to take a 28-13 lead over Casey County early in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Maddie Blankenship scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the second half, while PC turned the Lady Rebels over 22 times, as Adkins and crew posted a hard-fought 51-33 win over the Lady Rebels -- Pulaski County's first win over Casey County since December 9, 2016.
So coach, down early by that 13-8 margin, what did you say to your club that propelled it to a 20-0 run?
"What we did there was we changed some things up," stated Adkins, after his club moved to 3-1 on the season with the win.
"We were a little soft on our press, and we've got some depth issues right now, and we just need to get some more people in our rotation," continued the Lady Maroons coach. "I thought Abbee Coomer came in there in the first half, and did a good job of putting pressure on the ball. Maddie Blankenship did a super job in the second half, and she's been struggling a little bit with her conditioning, but she's working on it."
Leading PC by that 13-8 margin with five and a half minutes left in the opening half of play, the wheels simply fell off for Casey County.
The Lady Rebels saw PC end the first half with that 14-0 run, while Casey County had one more point at halftime -- 13 -- than it did turnovers -- 12, by the intermission. And, PC took advantage of a lot of those miscues.
Blankenship hit two three-point baskets during that first half spurt, while Dawn Wilson added a couple of baskets down in the paint, and Caroline Oakes had a bucket as well.
Leading the Lady Rebels 22-13 at halftime, PC all but put this one away early in the third frame, scoring the first six points of the period, doubling the score up on the Lady Rebels at that juncture at 28-13.
From there, it only got worse for the visitors.
PC outscored Casey County 19-5 in the third period, taking a commanding, 41-18 lead into the fourth quarter, in a game where the final score could have been much, much worse.
"We hadn't had a lot of luck against Casey County over the last few years," stated Adkins. "We got close one game last year, but they've had our number. A lot of these girls have had experience playing against them over the past three years, and they're very happy to get this win."
"We hadn't beaten them since I've been here, and that's been four years," added the PC coach. "We emptied our bench tonight, because we're not going to run the score up on nobody. That's the right thing to do because they're just kids. Our girls are disappointed that we didn't beat them by more than we did to be honest with you."
With the win, the Lady Rebels move to 1-0 in district play, 3-1 overall on the season, and will return to action Saturday afternoon on the road, taking on the Lady Redhounds from Corbin.
CC -- 8 5 5 15 -- 33
PC -- 7 15 15 14 -- 51
Casey Co. -- Pierce 11, Chansler 9, Yocum 8, Dunn 3, Edwards 2.
Pulaski Co. -- Blankenship 16, Cothron 10, Wilson 9, Oakes 8, Martin 4, Dunn 4.
