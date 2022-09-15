The Pulaski County Lady Maroons welcomed in Danville on Tuesday night on the heels of a 2-3 record at the Taylor County Throwdown last weekend. The Maroons managed to take home a win against the Lady Admirals 3-1 (25-22, 25-16, 16-25, 25-22).
Head coach of Pulaski McKenzie McCollum noted that her team has a lot to work on still, but has faith they can get to where they need to be due to the rest of the schedule they have left.
"We have got to find a way to finish each set without getting comfortable being up. We have got to play our game no matter who is on the other side of the net. Fortunately, we have a pretty competitive schedule when it comes to finishing up the regular season and now is the time to put in the work and effort to get prepared for postseason," she explained.
Pulaski was led by 13 kills each from senior Calli Eastham and junior Maggie Holt, 11 aces from senior Abigail Clevenger, 16 digs from Holt, and 21 assists from senior Elizabeth Dalton.
The Maroons, now 10-6, will be in action on Friday at home against district opponent Casey County, with games scheduled to get underway at 5:30 p.m.
