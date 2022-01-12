Lady Maroons topple Casey County 

The Pulaski County Lady Maroons, coming off of a close loss to North Laurel in their last outing on the road, returned home Tuesday night to face off against the Lady Rebels of Casey County for the second time this season. The first contest was a close 59-48 win for the Lady Maroons on the road, so the question was could Casey County keep this one close on the road.
The answer for them was unfortunately no as Pulaski rode their best defensive performance of the season so far to a 48-25 victory that wasn't even as close as the score even indicated, even on a relatively subpar offensive night for Pulaski's standard so far this season.
The Lady Rebels actually struck first in this contest, however, as Chloe Dunn hit the first bucket of the game, followed by Elizabeth Forbes hitting 2 out of 3 free throws, to get Casey County out to an early 4-0 lead. Pulaski would answer back with 5 quick points (a 3-pointer from Caroline Oakes and a 2-pointer from Sydney Martin), to take the lead 5-4.
The two teams would then proceed to trade buckets (2 points a piece from Dunn and Jalee Yocum for Casey County, and another 3-point basket from Oakes for PC) to make the score a tie at 8-8. Pulaski would then go on a 6-0 run to end the quarter to take a 14-8 lead into the 2nd quarter of action, behind 3-point baskets from Maggie Holt and Oakes.
The machine that is the Lady Maroons finally got into motion in the 2nd quarter, as they stretched their run out to 13-0 before the Lady Rebels were able to respond, pushing out their lead to 21-8. This run was led by great play from Martin (who scored the first 7 points, including a huge and-1 play) to begin the 2nd quarter. In fact, the defense of Pulaski County was elite to the point that they only allowed 5 points over the entirety of the quarter (4 points from Dunn and 1 point from Yocum).
The run throughout the quarter amounted to 16-5 by the time the quarter ended, as Pulaski took a 30-13 lead into the locker room. Pulaski's points were scored during the remainder of the quarter by Holt (2), Oakes (2), Martin (2), and Madeline Butcher (3).
Once again, Pulaski's defense was elite beyond words during the course of the 3rd quarter, as they only allowed 5 points during this 8 minute span once again. Those 5 points were scored by Casey's Dunn (3) and Madison Chansler (2). Pulaski would counter with 12 points for an overall 12-5 run over the course of the quarter of action, and took a big 42-18 lead into the final quarter of action. The Lady Maroons were led throughout the quarter by Holt (3 points), Oakes (5 points), and Abbee Coomer (4 points and a steal).
In the final quarter of action, with the game basically sealed away at this point, the Lady Maroons (now subbing in most of their bench), still hustled extremely hard on defense, so massive props to them. The Lady Rebels did outscore the Lady Maroons during the 4th quarter however, at 7 points to 6, but Pulaski still came away with an impressive 48-25 victory, giving them a sweep on the season of Casey County.
The Lady Rebels' points were scored throughout the quarter by Forbes (1), Dunn (5), and Molly Gill (1), while the Lady Maroons would counter with all 6 of their points coming early in the quarter from Martin. Additionally, there were 2 players injured it seems during the course of the 4th quarter, Casey County's Madison Chansler and Pulaski's Aubrey Daulton, and my prayers go out to both of those players! I hope its nothing too serious and both of you get back on the court in no time!
Pulaski County was led in scoring on the night with 2 players in double figures, Sydney Martin with 17 points (game-high, as well as 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 blocks) and Caroline Oakes with 16 points (with 3 three-point baskets, also a game-high). They also had contributions from Maggie Holt with 8 points (along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals), Abbee Coomer with 4 points (along with 4 steals and 3 assists, a huge performance off the bench), and Madeline Butcher with 3 points. Casey County was led in scoring by Chloe Dunn with 16 points.
Pulaski improves to 12-4 on the year (3-0 in district play), and will next be in action on Friday, Jan. 14, as they will host a cross-town foe in the Lady Warriors of Southwestern in what is sure to be an absolute classic between two of the top teams in the 12th Region.
