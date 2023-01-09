Coming off a tough game against Rockcastle County on Friday and riding a three-game winning streak, Pulaski County was in action again on Saturday, taking on Henry Clay in the Simpson's Tree Service/H+W Sports Classic.
Propelled by a double-double by Sydney Martin, who had 28 points and 10 rebounds, the Maroons claimed a 71-51 victory. Madeline Butcher and Maggie Holt were the other two Maroons in double figures with 11 points apiece. Aubrey Daulton scored nine points, with Ana Muse adding another four points. Sydney Resch, Brooklyn Thomas and Savannah Heist all scored two, with Hannah Murray and Caroline Heist each scoring one. The Lady Maroons snapped an eight-game winning streak for Henry Clay.
Pulaski County now sits at 12-2 for the season and will next play at Casey County on Tuesday, with the game scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.
