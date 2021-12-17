Lady Maroons topple Lady Jumpers in cross-town match

The first matchup of the 2021-22 season between the Lady Jumpers of Somerset and Lady Maroons of Pulaski County was the first game up in a double header from PC Gymnasium on Friday Night. With Somerset coming into the evening sporting a 5-1 record (with their only loss of the season coming against a tough Mercer County team) and Pulaski sporting a 4-2 record (with losses coming to Danville and South Laurel), the packed gym was expecting a great game out of these two squads.
They certainly didn't disappoint, with the game being close throughout. Ultimately, Pulaski used a 22-6 run throughout the 2nd and 3rd quarters to take control of the game, and although the score was still close late, they never trailed again after this point, coming out the victors in a heated cross town rivalry.
The first score of the game was from the side of Pulaski, as early and following a steal by her, Aubrey Daulton had her first 2 points of the game to make it 2-0 for Pulaski. Following a 3-pointer by Maggie Holt, Somerset found their first point of the game via a free throw from Kate Bruner. Somerset would go on a 12-4 run throughout the middle stages of the quarter to take a 13-11 lead via points from K. Bruner (4), Grace Bruner (4), and Jaelyn Dye (4). The Lady Jumpers would eventually end the first quarter on top of the Lady Maroons by a single point 17-16.
A quick 6-0 run by Pulaski to start the 2nd quarter saw them retake the lead 22-17 via points from Sydney Martin (4) and Holt (2). Somerset immediately answered back with a 13-2 run to lead the game 30-24 a little past the midway point of the quarter. The Lady Jumpers got huge plays here by Makenzie Fisher (4 points), Taya Mills (2 points), Dye (3 points off of an and-1 play), K. Bruner (2 points), and Haley Combs (2 points).
Just when it seemed as if the Lady Maroons were in trouble, the team responded in a massive way by going on a 15-1 run the rest of the way through the quarter to take a 39-31 lead into the locker room. Pulaski made some huge baskets here, including by Holt (7 points), Martin (2 points), and 6 straight points (including a steal) right before the half by 8th grader Madeline Butcher.
"I told them to continue taking shots when you're open and pushing the ball when possible," Pulaski County High School girls basketball coach Chris Adkins stated. "We got a couple of threes and we shot pretty good from the foul line. When you shoot foul shots like that and rebound the basketball, you have a chance to win a lot of games."
With the PC side of the crowd rocking coming out of the halftime break, the Maroons stretched the run to a 24-6 run by the middle of the quarter, increasing the lead to 48-36 behind more points from Martin (6) and Daulton (a massive banked-in 3-pointer which she just shrugged about after she hit it). The Lady Jumpers, never a team to back down from a deficit, went on a 10-4 run to end the 3rd quarter of action with their team only down 52-46. Somerset had points on this run from Mills (2), Kayleigh Bartley (3), Dye (3), and Combs (2). Also during this run, PC's Holt hit an absolutely impossible finger roll off the very top of the back board, a shot that you would seriously only believe if you were there to witness it live.
The Lady Jumpers would then have a mini-run of 9-5 to cut the deficit even further, to just 3 points at 58-55. Somerset added points early in the quarter on this run from G. Bruner (4), Dye (2), M. Fisher (1), and Mills (2). However, the more experienced Lady Maroons would simply be too much for Somerset to overcome, as Pulaski would finish the game on a 10-4 run to take game 1 of the 2 games the teams will play this season 68-59. Pulaski was led on this final run of the game by Holt (2 points), Caroline Oakes (3 points), Daulton (1 point), Martin (2 points), and Butcher (3 points).
A special shoutout to all the fans who attended the game, as it was announced later in the night that they had raised nearly $8,000 dollars for the tornado relief going on in Western Kentucky right now. Also, prayer up to Somerset's Grace Bruner, who went down hard right as the clock expired diving after a loose ball. I don't want to speculate on if its a major injury or not, but prayers and best wishes go out to her, and I hope she's back on the court as soon as possible.
Pulaski County was led in scoring by Sydney Martin (26 points, led all scorers) and Maggie Holt (18 points).
"Sydney Martin and Maggie Holt keep getting better every game," Adkins stated. "We are still working with them on what is a good shot and what is a bad shot. They are only sophomores, and both of them are very athletic. They've really worked hard at basketball, and any shot they want to take we're gonna encourage it."
The Lady Maroons improve to 5-2 on the season, and their next game will be Saturday, Dec. 18, as they will travel to Madison Central to play the Generals of Lafayette in the Jack Buford Chevy Christmas Classic, the first of four games in four days for the Maroons (and I believe we will learn a lot about where their trajectory is pointing after these next 4 days), and the tip is scheduled for 5:15 p.m
Somerset was led in scoring by Jaelyn Dye (14 points) and Grace Bruner (13 points). They fall to 5-2 on the year, and their next game will be Monday, December 20th, as they will travel to Corbin to take on the Lady Black Bears of Harlan County in the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash (in which Somerset will play 3 games in 3 days, a big test for a young team), with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.